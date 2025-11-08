ATP Finals best bets

The ATP Tour finals get underway on Sunday with the world’s top eight singles players and doubles pairings in the men’s game going head-to-head in Turin.

Novak Djokovic has qualified for a record-equalling 18th finals, and he has won the end-of-season tournament an unrivalled seven times and been the runner-up on two further occasions.

The Serb has been placed in the Jimmy Connors group alongside Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur; while reigning champion Jannik Sinner headlines the Bjorn Borg group.

He is joined by Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton and either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti. If Musetti wins the Athens title this week, then he will qualify and be the eighth seed. Otherwise, Auger-Aliassime will take the final place.

Betting sites believe Sinner is the man to beat on home soil after a year in which he made the final of every Grand Slam, winning two majors, with most bookmakers making the Italian an odds-on shot.

ATP Finals betting preview: Sinner to shine on home turf

Sinner beat Taylor Fritz in last year’s final to become the first Italian ever to lift the trophy and it’s hard to see beyond the world number one winning the title for a second year in a row.

His nearest rival, Alcaraz, has only played three tournaments since beating Sinner in the US Open final: the Laver Cup, the Tokyo Open, which he won, and most recently the ATP Masters 1000 in Paris, where he received a bye in the first round and was dumped out in the second by Briton Cameron Norrie.

Alcaraz is viewed as the only realistic challenge to Sinner by bookmakers with the Spaniard a best-price of 23/20, while anyone else, including pernninal champion Djokovic, can be backed at 19/1 or bigger on betting apps.

Odds-on favourite Sinner has played four tournaments since losing to Alcaraz at Flushing Meadows, winning three and being forced out of the other through injury.

In those three tournaments, including in Paris, he’s beaten De Minaur twice, Zverev twice and Ben Shelton, so he certainly goes into the tournament in the best possible form.

ATP Finals 2025 best bet 1: Sinner to win outright - 4/5 Bet365

ATP Finals 2025 tips: Brits to star in the doubles

There is plenty of interest in the doubles competition, with five of the 16 players qualified all coming from Britain, including the number one-ranked pair of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool.

They are in the Peter Fleming Group with Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, and Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori,

In the other group, named after another doubles great, John McEnroe, are the second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Brit Henry Patten, along with Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic, the British pair of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, and Christian Harrison and Evan King.

Reigning Wimbledon champions Cash and Glasspool, Salisbury and Skupski and Harrison and King are all making their debuts at the tournament with their respective partners.

Joe Salisbury is actually a two-time Tour Finals winner with his previous partner Rajeev Ram, and after losing out, with Skupski in both the French Open and US Open finals to Granollers and Zeballos, they would love to end the year on a high.

Tennis betting sites are offering 6/1 on them winning outright, while you can get 4/1 on the favourites of Cash and Glasspool.

ATP Finals 2025 best bet 2: Salisbury and Skupski to win their group - 5/2 Ladbrokes

