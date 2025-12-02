Andy Murray ‘disappointed’ with results in coaching stint with Novak Djokovic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Murray said he “probably didn't get the results I would have liked” in his stint coaching former rival Novak Djokovic.

Three-time major champion Murray joined Djokovic’s coaching team in November 2024 after calling time on his career at the Paris Olympics.

A promising first tournament saw the Serb reach the Australian Open semi-finals before retiring injured, but later tournaments did not produce the same results and the pair ended their association in May, shortly before this year's French Open.

“I look back on it and I'm glad I did it,” Murray said on The Athletic's The Tennis Podcast.

“It's an amazing experience that I've had. It didn't last long but I put everything into it. I was disappointed. Probably didn't get the results I would have liked for him.

“It was a good opportunity because I felt I wanted to coach at some stage and if I didn't take it I might look back and think it would have been really interesting, I could have learned a lot, or potentially regretted it.”

The partnership dominated headlines as the two former rivals joined forces, with Murray choosing one of the sport’s highest-profile players to work with in his first coaching role.

He said: “You're working with not only one of the best tennis players but one of the best athletes of all time, so my expectation was that it was going to be extremely challenging.

"Novak, like myself, is a challenging character in terms of the way he goes about his tennis, [it] is extremely demanding.”

open image in gallery The pair worked together in Indian Wells but Djokovic lost in the first round ( Getty )

Under his tutelage Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz to reach the last four in Melbourne, but the 24-time grand slam champion suffered a hamstring injury and retired after one set against Alexander Zverev.

After his return from injury Djokovic endured back-to-back first-round losses in Qatar and at Indian Wells, before making the final in Miami but losing to talented Czech teenager Jakub Mensik.

“It was unfortunate what happened in Australia with the injury, but I watched him play ridiculous tennis in that tournament,” Murray said.

“After the injury it was certainly a difficult few months for him but also I think for the team and all of us. I learned a lot about what coaching is. I was fully invested, tried my hardest to help, and made some good relationships along the way with his team.”

Murray said he would be open to a new coaching role with the experience he had gained during his time with the Serb.

“I think it's important for a coach to bring good energy,” the 38-year-old added. “It's something that if I ever coached again, I would work on and try to do a better job of it.”

Additional reporting by Reuters