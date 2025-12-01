Serena Williams speaks out on ‘negativity’ she faced as a black woman in sport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tennis icon Serena Williams has reflected on the significant shift in discussions surrounding black women in sport, noting a positive evolution since her own trailblazing career.

Speaking in the latest cover story for Net-A-Porter’s digital title Porter, the athlete, who secured 23 Grand Slam titles over a 27-year professional journey, shared insights into the resilience she cultivated as a black woman navigating the world of professional tennis.

Williams candidly addressed the challenges she faced, stating: "Growing up and being black in tennis, it’s just like, well, that comes with negativity. I don’t hear the noise. Everyone is entitled to their opinion."

Her entry into the predominantly white sport was notoriously difficult, with reports of criticism and racial bias marking much of her career. However, she now observes a marked improvement for the next generation.

"No one’s calling these girls the (things) I was called. People would say we were like men and all this other stuff," Williams revealed, as she expressed that she is “so happy that girls nowadays don’t have to go through it as much."

open image in gallery Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the best tennis players ever (Dave Thompson/PA)

Widely credited for her transformative influence on the game, Williams played 1,011 matches on the WTA Tour, facing opponents born across four decades, solidifying her status as statistically the greatest player of her era.

Despite her meticulous preparation for life after professional sport, Williams, who retired in 2022, admits the transition has been challenging.

"No matter how prepared you are to retire, and particularly from doing something every day at such a high level, it’s hard. I really prepped myself the best way I could but it’s still something that’s a little difficult," she explained.

She added: "I want to bring in more clarity, confidence that I made the right decisions and that you don’t always have to live only for your children. I’m discovering me again."

The mother of two also emphasised her long-held desire to be a parent and her commitment to family life.

"I want to be around my family," she affirmed. "I’m cooking every night that I’m home. I’m home 29 nights a month… Sometimes I’ll fly to New York, do what I need to do, fly back and be home in time for dinner."