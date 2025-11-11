Carlos Alcaraz is two wins away from the No 1 ranking ( Getty Images )

Carlos Alcaraz faces Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals as both players look to build on their opening wins and close in on a semi-final place in Turin.

Alcaraz is just two wins away from confirming the year-end World No 1 ranking ahead of rival Jannik Sinner, regardless of whether the Italian defends his title.

The Spaniard is attempting to win the ATP Finals for the first time and finish his best season of his career in style. He opened his campaign with a battling straight-sets win over Alex de Minaur on Sunday.

Fritz, who reached the final of the year-end tournament last season, defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in his opening match on Monday but has lost four of the five matches he has played against Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, the ATP and Italian tennis federation have confirmed that two spectators died at the ATP Finals on Monday due to separate medical emergencies.

Follow the latest updates from the ATP Finals and Alcaraz v Fritz, below