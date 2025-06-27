Wimbledon tips:

Carlos Alcaraz to win Wimbledon men’s title - 6/4 BetVictor

Aryna Sabalenka to win Wimbledon women’s title - 11/4 Bet365

Alexander Bublik E/W - 40/1 BetMGM

Coco Gauff E/W - 15/2 Unibet

Wimbledon gets underway on Monday with Carlos Alcaraz looking to make it three titles at SW19 in a row, but there will be plenty of opponents looking to win their first title.

Including a certain Jack Draper, who will carry the weight of the British expectations, but by reaching the semi-finals at Queen’s, he has given himself the best chance, as he will be seeded fourth, giving him a potentially more favourable draw.

In the women’s draw, the favourite has to be world number one Aryna Sabalenka, who reached the finals in both Melbourne and Paris but is yet to win a Grand Slam this year.

The 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff are also leading contenders, but as we know from last year that doesn’t count for much, when the 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova lifted the trophy.

Wimbledon men’s tips: Alcaraz to make it three in a row

There is only one man, other than Alcaraz, in the draw who knows what it takes to win at Wimbledon, and that is Novak Djokovic who has won the title seven times, the last of which came in 2022 but he would love the chance to equal the record number of wins currently held by Roger Federer, who won his eighth and final title in 2017.

He has been beaten in the last two finals by Alcaraz, winning just 10 games last year when he was beaten in three sets, and it’s hard to see him getting any closer to the Spaniard this time around.

The 38-year-old has reached the last four in both of this year’s Grand Slams, retiring injured against Alexander Zverev in Melbourne and being beaten in three sets by the world number one Jannik Sinner in Paris.

If he is to achieve his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam, this could be Djokovic’s best and potentially last chance, but whether he has enough to beat the next generation remains to be seen - he will need a kind draw and a bit of luck just to reach the last four.

Sinner always seems to be there and thereabouts in the latter stages and lost in the recent French Open final despite having three championship points.

That was his first final in Paris, and he has won both the Australian and US Open, but he is yet to really perform in London.

His best record is reaching the semi-finals in 2023, before losing to Djokovic, while he made the quarter-finals last time here before he was beaten in five sets by Daniil Medvedev.

Tennis betting sites are offering 15/8 on Sinner to win, just behind the favourite Alcaraz at 6/4, while Djokovic is 15/8. Draper is the fourth favourite for the title at 12/1, but so much will depend on how he copes with all the media pressure.

At 6/4 we’re backing Alcaraz to make it three wins in a row, he looked impressive on grass last week as he won at Queen’s and we expect the 22-year-old to be celebrating again next month.

Wimbledon prediction 1: Carlos Alcaraz to win Wimbledon men’s title - 6/4 Betvictor

Wimbledon women’s tips: Sabalenka to win maiden Wimbledon crown

Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite in the women’s draw with betting sites offering 11/4 on her to win in London for the first time.

She has reached the semi-finals in her last two visits in 2021 and 2023 but missed out in 2022 and 2024 through injury.

She has reached the finals in both Grand Slams so far this year, losing to Madison Keys in Melbourne and more recently, Gauff in Paris but she would love to add the Wimbledon title to her record after previously winning both the US and Australia Open titles.

Her last visit to the capital saw her beaten in the last four by Ons Jabeur who, went on to be beaten in the final by Marketa Vondrousova.

The 27-year-old has won three titles so far this season and lost out in four finals, so she is certainly the most in form player so it’s no surprise she is the favourite.

Elena Rybakina is second favourite at 6/1 and we know she has previous after winning the title in 2022 and she reached the last eight a year later and the semi-finals last year.

She lost out to the eventual winner Krejcikova in the last four, despite taking the first set so she has history on grass but she is currently only ranked 11th in the world and failed to get past the fourth round in the previous two Grand Slams.

Wimbledon prediction 2: Aryna Sabalenka to win Wimbledon women’s title - 11/4 Bet365

Wimbledon men’s outside betting tip: Bublik worth considering for deep run

Alexander Bublik’s quality has never been in question, but he has struggled to show it consistently enough to really catch the eye.

After admitting he came close to quitting and taking time out to enjoy a trip to Las Vegas he surprised many at the French Open, beating Alex de Minaur and Draper before losing to Sinner at the quarter-final stage.

He got revenge on Sinner last week though when he he beat him in three sets, as well as Tomas Machac, Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev to win his second Halle title, on grass, and return to the top 30.

We know what he can do on grass, but can he do it consistently enough to make a real name for himself? Outside Wimbledon odds of 40/1 are appealing, which payout at 1/2 of the outright price should Bublik reach the final.

Wimbledon prediction 3: Alexander Bublik E/W - 40/1 BetMGM

Wimbledon women’s outside betting tip: Gauff always worth a shout

As the third favourite it might not seem like Gauff is an outside bet, but at odds of 15/2, they are pretty good for a player who has won two Grand Slams and is ranked second in the world!

She doesn’t have the best of records at Wimbledon, despite bursting on to the scene aged just 15 and reaching the fourth round on her main draw debut. She beat Venus Williams to earn all the headlines back then but has not got any further since.

She reached the same round in both 2021 and 2024 before being beaten by Angelique Kerber and Emma Navarro.

Her recent French Open win will give her confidence, and we all know how physically and mentally strong she is - so if the draw is kind, then the 21-year-old could secure her third Grand Slam title.

She also beat Sabalenka in the final in Paris and in the final of the US Open in 2023 when she won her first major, so she knows she has the beating of her on the big stage. Gauff’s odds of 15/2 are worth considering as Unibet pay out at 1/2 price if the American reaches the final.

If you want to go for a real outside option, then what about world number four, Jasmine Paolini who was last year’s beaten finalist?

Betting apps have her as high as 40/1 to win despite her beating Bianca Andreescu, Keys, Emma Navarro and Donna Vekic on her way to the final. She could also be worth an each-way bet, as she is seeded fourth so will avoid many of the big threats until the later rounds, when she has had time to find her feet.

Wimbledon prediction 4: Coco Gauff E/W - 15/2 Unibet

