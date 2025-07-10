Wimbledon Day 11 Betting Preview

Over 23.5 games in Belinda Bencic v Iga Swiatek - 7/5 Unibet

Joe Salisbury & Luisa Stefani to win - 1/1 BetVictor

Accumulator pays 7.68/1 with BoyleSports

All eyes are on the women’s draw today and the semi-finals.

Whatever happens in the two matches today, we will see history made in the final with none of the four players remaining in the draw ever having reached the final at SW19.

Belinda Bencic v Iga Swiatek prediction

We could all see how much it meant to Iga Swiatek when she reached her first Wimbledon semi-final with a victory over Liudmila Samsonova.

She beat the 19th seed 6-2 7-5 in just under two hours, which means she has still lost only one set and that was back in the second round, where she lost the first set against Caty McNally 7-5.

Since then, she has won eight sets straight, and you wouldn’t put her past her making it 10, as she bids to reach her sixth Grand Slam final.

Belinda Bencic has already surprised many after returning to the tour, following the birth of her daughter last year.

This is her first Grand Slam semi-final since reaching the last four in New York back in 2019, when she was beaten by the eventual winner Bianca Andreescu.

The two players have met four times before, with Swiatek leading the head-to-head 4-1. Their last meeting was at SW19 in 2023, at the round of 16 stage, and it was the former world number one who secured the victory, winning 6-7 7-6 6-3.

Betting apps are backing the number eight seed for the win at 4/11 and you can get 5/2 on Bencic advancing.

She showed her true quality when she beat the number seven seed, Meera Andreeva, in the quarter final, battling to victory via two tiebreaks, so she will certainly make life difficult for Swiatek.

Wimbledon Day 11 prediction 2: Over 23.5 games in Bencic v Swiatek - 7/5 Unibet

Sem Verbeek & Katerina Siniakova v Joe Salisbury and Luisa Stefani

Brit Joe Salisbury might be out of the men’s doubles, but he is in action later in the final of the mixed doubles with his Brazilian partner, Luisa Stefani.

They are up against Sem Verbeek and Katerina Siniakova in a competition where the Brits have done well in recent years.

Heather Watson, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, who won the tournament in both 2021 and 2022, have all won the event, with Skupski’s first win coming against Joe Salisbury and his then partner Harriet Dart in the final.

The British pair now play together in the men’s doubles and were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by the number four seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Salisbury and Stefani have already beaten the number six and number two seeds on their way to the final and are yet to drop a set in their four matches.

Their opponents beat the number one seeds in the first round and have also knocked out the eighth seeds, Mate Pavic and Timea Babos, last time out, beating them in straight sets.

On paper, Verbeek and Siniakova are the strongest pair, with the latter number one in the women’s doubles rankings while her partner is ranked 31.

Salisbury is currently ranked 17th in the world, while Stefani is ranked 29th, but this is Wimbledon, and we all know what can happen to Brits in front of a partisan crowd.

Wimbledon Day 11 prediction 3: Salisbury & Stefani to win - 1/1 BetVictor

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.