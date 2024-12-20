Stephen Bunting survives scare to beat Kai Gotthardt at World Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Stephen Bunting was given a huge scare before defeating Germany’s Kai Gotthardt 3-1 in the first round at the World Championship.

Bunting, the reigning Masters champion, narrowly escaped falling 2-0 behind after Gotthardt missed three attempts at double eight and instead the eighth seed levelled the match at 1-1 before cruising to victory.

Gotthardt had made a flying start, landing a hat-trick of 180s and nailing all three of his attempts at double to secure the opening set.

But Bunting took full advantage of his second-set reprieve, winning the last seven legs to secure a second-round match against Dirk van Duijvenbode or Madars Razma.

Filipino Sandro Eric Sosing, a back-to-back PDC Asian Championship finalist in 2023 and 2024, earlier withdrew from his first-round match against Ian White for medical reasons after feeling unwell during practice.

The PDC said: “Sandro Eric Sosing has withdrawn from his match with Ian White on medical grounds.

“Sosing reported chest pains whilst practicing and following an on site assessment by medical staff he has been taken for further treatment.”

Dutchman Alexander Merkx made it a memorable tournament debut by defeating Stephen Burton 3-0 to reach the second round, while fellow countryman Wessel Nijmen won his first match at the Alexandra Palace.

Nijman, a heavy favourite against Cameron Carolissen, was forced to dig deep before clinching a final-leg decider to edge through 3-2 against the South African and book a second-round match against Joe Cullen.