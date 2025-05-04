World Snooker Championship 2025: Results, draw and final schedule in full
Zhao Xintong and Mark Williams square off in snooker’s showpiece
The World Snooker Championship has reached its climax at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield with the 2025 final the only match left to be played at the iconic venue.
Veteran Welshman Mark Williams has made it to the showpiece at the age of 50, becoming the oldest Crucible finalist in history, where controversial Chinese star Zhao Xintong will be his opponent – competing as an amateur, fresh from returning from a ban for being party to match-fixing in snooker.
Various top contenders have fallen over the past fortnight in Sheffield, with defending champion Kyren Wilson pipped by Lei Peifan in the first round, four-time winner Mark Selby knocked out by training partner Ben Woollaston and world No 1 Judd Trump going down to Williams in a captivating semi-final.
Plus, the greatest of all time, Ronnie O’Sullivan spectacularly crashed out in the last four. The seven-time champion made a mockery of his recent period of inactivity, beating Ali Carter, Pang Junxu and Si Jiahui, but was demolished in a semi-final contest with Zhao, who beat him 17-7 with a session to spare.
The World Snooker Championship got underway on Saturday 19 April and now the final will be played over two days starting on Sunday 4 May.
World Snooker Championship results and schedule in full
(All times BST)
Sunday 4 May
Final (best of 35 frames)
13:00
Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams - Session 1 of 4
19:00
Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams - Session 2 of 4
Monday 5 May
Final (best of 35 frames)
13:00
Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams - Session 3 of 4
19:00
Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams - Session 4 of 4
Results so far
Semi-finals
Judd Trump 14-17 Mark Williams
Ronnie O’Sullivan 7-17 Zhao Xintong
Quarter-finals
John Higgins 12-13 Mark Williams
Zhao Xintong 13-5 Chris Wakelin
Judd Trump 13-8 Luca Brecel
Ronnie O’Sullivan 13-9 Si Jiahui
Second round
Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-4 Pang Junxu
Luca Brecel 13-4 Ding Junhui
Si Jiahui 13-10 Ben Woollaston
Shaun Murphy 10-13 Judd Trump
Chris Wakelin 13-6 Mark Allen
Hossein Vafaei 10-13 Mark Williams
John Higgins 13-12 Xiao Guodong
Lei Peifan 10-13 Zhao Xintong
First round
Kyren Wilson (1) 9-10 Lei Peifan
Xiao Guodong (14) 10-4 Matthew Selt
Mark Williams (6) 10-8 Wu Yize
Neil Robertson (9) 8-10 Chris Wakelin
Barry Hawkins (11) 9-10 Hossein Vafaei
Jak Jones (16) 4-10 Zhao Xintong
Mark Allen (8) 10-6 Fan Zhengyi
John Higgins (3) 10-7 Joe O'Connor
Ding Junhui (10) 10-7 Zak Surety
Shaun Murphy (15) 10-4 Daniel Wells
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 10-4 Ali Carter
Judd Trump (2) 10-4 Zhou Yuelong
Luca Brecel (7)10-7 Ryan Day
Mark Selby (4) 8-10 Ben Woollaston
