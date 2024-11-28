UK Championship snooker LIVE: Score and updates as Judd Trump squares off with John Higgins
World No 1 Trump takes on four-time world champion Higgins with a place in the quarter-finals at the Barbican Centre in York on the line
Judd Trump and John Higgins, two of snooker’s biggest stars, face off this afternoon in an intriguing last-16 clash at the UK Championship in York.
Trump, who beat Neil Robertson 6-3 in the first round, is currently world No 1 after winning a remarkable seven tournaments in the past 15 months but is keen to add more major titles to his CV as he tries to win the UK Championship at the Barbican Centre for just the second time, after his 2011 success.
Higgins – who downed He Guoqiang 6-0 in the previous round – is a four-time world champion and three-time UK champion, although it is now almost four years since he last won a ranking event by triumphing at the Players Championship in February 2021. The 49-year-old is one of the greatest snooker players of all time but has a surprisingly appalling recent record at the UK Championship, with three quarter-final losses in the past 14 years his best returns.
The 35-year-old Trump also has the veteran Scot’s number in their recent head-to-head match-ups, winning 10 of the last 11 matches between the pair – starting with an 18-9 victory in the 2019 World Championship final. But writing Higgins off is never a wise move.
Follow all the action from the last-16 clash in our blog below:
Judd Trump 0-0 John Higgins
Trump back in with a nice long-ish red and then plays a clever cannon to remove another red from the side cushion. He’s extending his lead, although the four reds near the bottom cushion may stop him winning the frame at this visit.
Another cannon frees one of those but a positional shot round the angles after potting the black leaves him with no pots. A break of 25 and Trump’s extended his lead to 49-14 - an advantage of 35 with 59 points still available.
Judd Trump 0-0 John Higgins
Trump makes 24 before running out of position and having to play safe. We’ve been going 20 minutes in this opening frame and it has been a war of attrition. Trump leads 24-14 with most of the reds clustered in the centre of the bottom cushion. This could take some sorting out.
Judd Trump 0-0 John Higgins
Another chance for Trump after Higgins sees a red career up to the baulk end of the table and leave a pot on but Judd misses yet again as the red rattles the jaws and stays out. The world No 1 really hasn’t settled yet and he hasn’t potted a single ball.
Now Higgins is struggling though, as a cutback to the green pocket misses by a long way! Another bout of safety ensues beofre Trump is left a mid-range pot and finally gets his first point on the board. A chance to score here.
Judd Trump 0-0 John Higgins
The break ends at 14 as Higgins runs out of position. An attempted plant by Trump then rattles in the jaws and stays out before a long pot to the left corner does likewise.
Judd Trump 0-0 John Higgins
John Higgins breaks off and it’s the Scot who earns a first look at a long red. Smooth cueing, into the heart of the right corner pocket. The white lands a bit awkwardly on the central pack of reds so he has to get the spider rest out to bridge over the cluster and try to pot the black.
Nice shot. He then crunches a long red up into the yellow pocket - this is a promising start by Higgins. The break is now nine points and counting
UK Championship snooker - Trump v Higgins
MC Rob Walker is just introducing the players now, so we’ll be underway shortly. Let’s get the boys on the baize!
UK Championship snooker - Trump v Higgins head to head
Not long until the players head into the arena for this afternoon’s last-16 clash, so let’s take a look at the head to head record between Judd Trump and John Higgins.
In the all-time category, it’s pretty close with Trump leading Higgins 18-15 (excluding Championship League matches) but it’s a different story in recent times. Starting with their meeting in the 2019 World Championship final, which Trump won 18-9, the Englishman has won 10 of the last 11 matches between the pair.
Higgins’s 5-4 successs in the quarter-final of the 2022 Hong Kong Masters is the lone exception but the world No 1 has simply dominated this match-up and already has victories at the German Masters and Wuhan Open over the Scot this calendar year. Higgins will need to find a way to slow his foe down in York
Fist-pumping Shaun Murphy battles past Ding Junhui in final-frame decider
Shaun Murphy held his nerve to win a second consecutive final-frame decider and book his place in the quarter-finals of the UK Championship in York.
Former world champion Murphy led 5-3 against three-time winner Ding Junhui but was hauled back to level before he seized his first chance to fashion a 6-5 win.
Murphy punched the air after the dramatic finale to an error-strewn affair and admitted afterwards that he felt fortunate to make it through.
“I feel a bit silly with that celebration at the end but it’s just emotional, it just comes out,” Murphy told the BBC. “I couldn’t have given any more but if you make those mistakes you really don’t deserve to win the game.”
Zhang Anda makes 147 amid table criticisim
Zhang Anda made a mockery of criticism of the table conditions at the UK Championship in York by rifling his third career 147 break in the fourth frame of his first round match against Lei Peifan.
The world number 11 had previously made maximums in the final of last year’s International Championship, and in qualifying for the European Masters in 2022.
And it guarantees the Chinese player at least a share of the tournament’s £15,000 highest break prize, eclipsing the 146 achieved by compatriot Zhao Xintong in the qualifying rounds.
Zhang’s display came a matter of hours after Judd Trump and Neil Robertson slammed playing conditions at the Barbican Centre following Trump’s 6-3 win in their high-profile first round clash.
Zhang Anda finds York table to his liking with maximum break
Judd Trump and Neil Robertson had earlier slammed playing conditions at the Barbican Centre.
Judd Trump criticises table conditions after first-round win
Judd Trump criticised the table conditions despite reeling off five frames in a row to beat Neil Robertson 6-3 and seal his place in the last 16 of the UK Championship in York.
The world number one struggled desperately through the opening stages before belatedly finding his range with successive breaks of 73, 126 and 67 helping to keep alive his hopes of winning his first UK title since 2011.
Asked in his post-match interview if they were the worst conditions in which he had played, Trump said: “I’ve played in some bad conditions, but that was close.
“It’s disappointing as it seems to be the bigger events. It was very heavy all the time. I’ve always struggled here because the tables are so heavy.
“Hopefully they can change them. All the players have been struggling – hopefully they can do something about it.”
