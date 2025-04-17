Is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing at the World Snooker Championship and has he retired?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ronnie O’Sullivan appears set to play in the 2025 World Snooker Championship after the 49-year-old was drawn to face Ali Carter in the first round in Sheffiled.

O’Sullivan had been set to make a late decision on playing in the tournament having withdrawn from a number of events, including the Masters, this year as he prioritises his health and well being.

A seven-time world champion, a 33rd consecutive appearance is looming for O’Sullivan at the Crucible Theatre if he chooses to compete, with a meeting with familiar foe Carter first up.

The pair met in the final of the World Championship in 2008 and 2012, with O’Sullivan winning each time, and traded barbs after contesting last year’s Masters final.

O’Sullivan has indicated that he will make a decision on his participation close to the beginning of the championship, though has potentially been given more time to decide with his first-round match not scheduled to begin until Tuesday 22 April.

“I don't know yet," O’Sullivan admitted recently to TNT Sports about his World Championship participation. "I haven't made my mind up, I'll probably make a decision on maybe the 17th or 18th of April.

“I don't know when I'm due to play my first match, so I'm going to try and leave myself as much time as possible. I'd love to be able to go there and play, I'd love to be able to have the confidence to be able to get my cue out and go and play snooker.

"I just need to give myself as much time as possible to see where I'm at with it, and see whether it's something I'm going to be able to do."

O’Sullivan needs one more world title win to take the record outright from Stephen Hendry, who shares his current tally, and match his number of wins at the other two Triple Crown events: the Masters and the UK Championship.

“The Rocket” won the first of his world titles in 2001 before drawing level with Hendry’s collection with a seventh crown in 2022. He already holds the most Triple Crown titles of any player with 23 across his career, though has not necessarily enjoyed his recent time on the baize.

"It's been a real struggle," O'Sullivan said of his recent experiences within the sport. "I've tried to play my way through. I've had moments and glimpses where I thought, 'OK, this is OK'. But on the whole, probably three and a half years out of the last four have been pretty terrible for me, and that's kind of took its toll.”