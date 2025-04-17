World Snooker Championship 2025: Draw, schedule in full and results
Ronnie O’Sullivan has yet to confirm if he will bid for a record eighth title at the Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan will face old rival Ali Carter in a blockbuster first-round draw at the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible - if he decides to play.
Seven-time champion O’Sullivan is seeded fifth at the tournament but has not played in since January after pulling out of the Masters earlier this year.
Should the 49-year-old decide to play at the Crucible, he will take on a two-time World Championship finalist in Carter, who booked his place in the draw on Thursday.
The first-round clash has the potential to be a grudge match, with O’Sullivan calling Carter “not a nice person” and a “nightmare” to play against following a heated Masters match last year.
The World Snooker Championship gets underway on Saturday 19 April with the final played over two days starting on Sunday 4 May.
World Snooker Championship draw and schedule in full
(All times BST)
Saturday 19 April
First round
10:00
Kyren Wilson (1) v Lei Peifan
Xiao Guodong (14) v Matthew Selt
14:30
Neil Robertson (9) v Chris Wakelin
Mark Williams (6) v Wu Yize
19:00
Kyren Wilson (1) v Lei Peifan
Barry Hawkins (11) v Hossein Vafaei
Sunday 20 April
First round
10:00
Jak Jones (16) v Zhao Xintong
Xiao Guodong (14) v Matthew Selt
14:30
Mark Allen (8) v Fan Zhengyi
Mark Williams (6) v Wu Yize
19:00
Neil Robertson (9) v Chris Wakelin
Barry Hawkins (11) v Hossein Vafaei
Monday 21 April
First round
10:00
John Higgins (3) v Joe O'Connor
Jak Jones (16) v Zhao Xintong
14:30
Ding Junhui (10) v Zak Surety
Mark Allen (8) v Fan Zhengyi
19:00
Si Jiahui (13) v David Gilbert
John Higgins (3) v Joe O'Connor
Tuesday 22 April
First round
10:00
Zhang Anda (12) v Pang Junxu
Shaun Murphy (15) v Daniel Wells
14:30
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) v Ali Carter
Ding Junhui (10) v Zak Surety
19:00
Judd Trump (2) v Zhou Yuelong
Si Jiahui (13) v David Gilbert
Wednesday 23 April
First round
10:00
Zhang Anda (12) v Pang Junxu
Shaun Murphy (15) v Daniel Wells
14:30
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) v Ali Carter
Luca Brecel (7) v Ryan Day
19:00
Mark Selby (4) v Ben Woollaston
Judd Trump (2) v Zhou Yuelong
Thursday 24 April
First round
Mark Selby (4) v Ben Woollaston
Second round
Schedule TBC
Friday 25 April
Second round
Saturday 26 April
Second round/quarter-finals
Sunday 27 April
Second round
Wednesday 30 April
Quarter-finals
Thursday 1 May
Semi-finals
Friday 2 May
Semi-finals
Saturday 3 May
Semi-finals
Sunday 4 May
Final
Monday 5 May
Final
