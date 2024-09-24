‘Embarrassing’ British Open snooker table should be ‘burned’, says Mark Allen

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Mark Allen has labelled conditions at the British Open “absolutely embarrassing” and said the table he played on should be “burned”.

The World No 3 got off to a winning start in the opening round at Cheltenham after securing a 4-3 victory over Gary Wilson.

However, the 38-year-old Northern Irishman was far from impressed by what he found at the Centaur Arena at Cheltenham Racecourse.

“The conditions out there are absolutely embarrassing,” Allen told ITV. “It’s some of the worst weather outside and they’ve left the massive transport doors open. It’s so cold, it’s so humid, out there.

“The table needs to be burned. The cushions are unplayable, uncontrollable. It was heavy. The speed was decent.

“There are new guys doing the tables this year and they’re clearly not up to it.”

Allen is due to meet Aaron Hill in the second round on Tuesday.

A statement from World Snooker said: “Our table-fitting team has been consistent for some time and works to the highest standards.

“The weather in the area has seen unprecedented rainfall over the last couple of days which can negatively influence the conditions.

“We have raised the issue of an open door with the venue.”

Allen later wrote on his X account: “After having some time to calm down I’d like to apologise to [interviewer Rob Walker] for that interview. My anger wasn’t directed at him and he definitely deserved a better interview. My frustrations were 100% at the conditions which frankly haven’t been anywhere near good enough this season.”

PA