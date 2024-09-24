✕ Close Cars flooded in heavy downpours

Floods have caused travel chaos across the country with roads and schools closed after extreme rainfall overnight on Sunday with more expected in the coming days.

The autumn equinox coincided with heavy downpours as the Met Office warned “heavy rain is expected to produce some flooding” with an amber and yellow weather warning across most of England and Wales until the end of Monday, except the most western and northern regions.

Several schools up and down the country are expected to remain closed on Tuesday.

The A421 in Bedfordshire is closed in both directions between A6 and M1 J13 due to flooding. Also, the A505 in Hitchin, Elton Way in Watford and the A404 between Chorleywood and Rickmansworth were all shut on Monday morning for the safety of road users, Hertfordshire County Council said.

Dan Harris, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office said on Wednesday and Thursday “unsettled weather is set to return as further frontal systems move in from the Atlantic, bringing showers or longer spells of rain to many parts of the UK”.

