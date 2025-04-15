Jackson Page achieves incredible snooker feat with two 147 breaks in same match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jackson Page became the first snooker player to record two maximum 147 breaks in the same match when he defeated Allan Taylor 10-2 in the third round of world snooker championship qualifying.

Page recorded his first maximum in the eighth frame on Sunday evening on his way to a 8-1 overnight lead before repeating the feat four frames later to secure his victory on Monday.

He will now face Joe O’Connor in the final qualifying round on Tuesday when he aims to reach the Crucible for a second year running. The Welshman came through qualifying in 2024 but lost 10-1 to Ronnie O’Sullivan in his opening match.

His achievement earned him a bonus of £147,000 with the money coming from a prize fund available for any player who makes two 147 breaks across the three “triple crown” events and the Saudi Arabian Masters this season.

If no-one else manages a maximum break throughout the world championships, Page will finish with the tournament’s high break prize and win a further £15,000.

The 23-yer-old had never previously made a competitive maximum and revealed that it was a ‘great feeling’ to finally get one, then two, done.

He said: “It’s a great feeling to have my first and second on the tour but I’ve made loads in the club so it felt routine at the end.

“I never ever go for them in a match, but after the first one planted itself I had to go for the second one. I never usually do that but I did today and it paid off.”