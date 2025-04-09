Former snooker champion Graeme Dott charged with child sex offences

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott has been charged with sexually abusing children.

The 47-year-old, who won the 2006 World Championship, will appear at the High Court in Glasgow on 11 June charged with historical sex offences relating to a girl and a boy.

Court papers allege he abused the girl between 1993 and 1996, beginning when she was around 10, and the boy between 2006 and 2010, from when the child was aged around seven.

Dott has been suspended from the sport ahead of this month’s World Championship at the Crucible, where he was due to enter the qualifying rounds on Friday.

The Scot won the 2006 World Championship, defeating Peter Ebdon in the final, and reached two other finals at the Crucible, in 2004 and 2010.

A statement from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said: “Graeme Dott has been suspended due to a case which is scheduled to be heard before the High Court in Scotland

“Whilst court proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for the WPBSA to make any further comment."

Having turned professional in 1994, Dott has been a regular on the World Snooker Tour circuit. However, this season has seen him fall down the rankings to outside the world’s top 50.