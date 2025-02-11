Warren Gatland leaves Wales midway through Six Nations after long losing run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warren Gatland has left his role as Wales head coach by mutual consent just two rounds into the Six Nations after a disastrous run of 14 consecutive defeats.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has brought a premature end to the New Zealander’s second stint in charge following the worst losing streak in the nation’s history.

Wales have not won a game since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with another wooden spoon beckoning in the wake of a wretched performance against Italy in Rome.

The visitors were beaten 22-15 at the Stadio Olimpico having been kept scoreless for the first time in the championship since 1998 by France in round one.

Ahead of the first fallow weekend, the WRU has wielded the scythe to remove the 61-year-old from his role just two months after giving him their backing after a disastrous Autumn Nations Series campaign that saw the side beaten by Fiji, Australia and South Africa.

Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt has been placed in interim charge through to the end of the Six Nations, with the WRU intending to appoint a permanent successor to Gatland before the two-Test tour of Japan in July.

“The WRU and Warren have agreed that making this change now is in the best interests of the Wales squad as it continues to compete in the 2025 Six Nations tournament," said WRU chief executive Abi Tierney.

"We are grateful to Warren for all he has done for the game in Wales. He remains our longest-serving and most decorated head coach in terms of the silverware he has won.

"Matt Sherratt takes over at a pivotal time. It is a credit to him that he has not hesitated to answer Wales’s call and is also testament to the strong relationship that now exists throughout the Welsh professional game that Cardiff Rugby are fully supportive of the move."

Matt will return to Cardiff Rugby after the Six Nations in order to concentrate his efforts on what is already a promising campaign for our capital club. Our intention is to have a permanent appointment in place before this summer’s two-Test tour to Japan, with all options open."

Gatland returned to the head coaching role in December 2022, unseating Wayne Pivac, but has been unable to build significant success.

An ageing squad of players took Wales to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in France but were narrowly beaten by Argentina in a defeat that proved the starting point of a prolonged period of woe.

Much of the old guard has since retired, leaving Gatland to attempt to build around a squad of younger players while looking to the future. The WRU has decided, though, that a new coach is better placed to get the best out of the group.

open image in gallery Warren Gatland has left his role as Wales head coach ( Getty Images )

Wales face tournament favourites Ireland in Cardiff in their next Six Nations fixture on Saturday 22 February.