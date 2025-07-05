Waratahs vs British and Irish Lions live: Latest score and updates as tourists back in action after shock Farrell call-up
A tougher test will be expected as the Lions take on the Sydney side
The British and Irish Lions continue their hectic tour itinerary as they take on a talented New South Wales Waratahs side just three days after dispatching the Queensland Reds.
Andy Farrell’s tourists have swapped Brisbane for Sydney with little time to take stock between games - and the Lions will soon have a rather significant new member of their squad. Owen Farrell has been called up after the tour-ending injury suffered by Saracens teammate Elliot Daly, a hardly like-for-like replacement positionally nonetheless ensuring no Lions experience is lost with the English fly half set to become a four-time tourist. If it is a selection that might ruffle a few feathers, Farrell’s competitive spirit may well be valuable over the next few weeks.
He will not be involved here though the Lions head coach again shuffles his pack, with Tadhg Beirne skippering another intriguing selection with the possible Test side yet to really settle into place. The Waratahs will hope to provide a sterner test than that which the Reds and Western Force offered, with Taniela Tupou and Andrew Kellaway among the Wallabies bolstering the hosts’ side.
Follow all of the latest from Sydney with our live blog below:
So that’s now three of those named in the original touring party scratched from Andy Farrell’s squad - here’s your potted guide to every player in Australia:
While much of the debate around Owen Farrell’s call-up has been just and well measured, there has been some criticism that has strayed into slightly uncomfortable areas. It doesn’t sit particularly well given Farrell felt the need to step away from Test rugby to prioritise his mental wellbeing after the 2023 World Cup, and his father had a message for some of those on social media after giveing him a call.
Unsurprisingly, long-time England colleague Luke Cowan-Dickie has hailed Farrell’s qualities having been reunited with the fly half stressing his qualities with a simple message: ‘You don’t lose class’.
Among those, though, to question the call-up of Owen Farrell has been former Lions teammate Dan Biggar. The pair toured together in 2017 and 2021 and Biggar can therefore attest to Farrell’s leadership and ability, but there is no doubt that Andy Farrell is taking something of a gamble calling up an individual who has not played in nine weeks and been out of the international arena since the 2023 World Cup.
Yes, as you may have heard, Owen Farrell is a Lions tourist for a fourth time, answering the call of his father Andy with the head coach desiring extra experience and inside centre cover to go along with the obvious talents of a 112-cap England fly half.
Elliot Daly ruled out of the tour with a fractured forearm
Victory, however, came at a cost in Brisbane, with Elliot Daly - who had so impressed in the first three outings of the summer - fracturing his forearm in the win. A real shame for the Englishman after getting some overdue flowers - though confirmation of his replacement a day later proved seismic news...
Maro Itoje stamps authority on Lions in Reds thrashing - but another sloppy start will concern Andy Farrell
Let’s start, though, by looking back at the midweek action, with the Lions overcoming a clunky start to blow away the Reds with skipper Maro Itoje to the fore.
Itoje stamps authority on Lions in Reds thrashing - but sloppy start concerning
Waratahs vs Lions live
A very good morning. The British and Irish Lions are back in action as they continue their preparations for the three Tests against the Wallabies, with a tight turnaround between beating the Queensland Reds and facing the New South Wales Waratahs rather enlivened by the news that Owen Farrell will be joining the tour.
We’ll get to that in a moment as we build up to today’s kick off at 11am BST.
