Joe Roberts given new role as Aaron Wainwright recalled to Wales team to face England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales have given Joe Roberts his first professional start on the wing as Matt Sherratt makes two changes to the starting side to face England.

Aaron Wainwright returns to the starting back row at the expense of Tommy Reffell, joining captain Jac Morgan and old stager Taulupe Faletau on the final weekend of the Six Nations.

Roberts come in to a young back three after injuries to Tom Rogers and Josh Adams having replaced the former after an early injury against Scotland last week.

Normally an outside centre, the left-footed back is deployed on the flank outside a settled inside back combination of Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Ben Thomas and Max Llewellyn.

“Wales vs England is always a special occasion and we know it will be an incredible atmosphere at Principality Stadium,” said head coach Sherratt, reaching the end of a three-game interim stint after assuming duties following the departure of Warren Gatland.

“We’re excited to finish our campaign at home and are looking to put in our best performance on pitch on Saturday.”

The front row remains intact with Dewi Lake again given a bench role as he works his way back up to full fitness after injury. Dafydd Jenkins and Will Rowlands once more form the engine room in the second row.

Wales have lost their last 16 Tests and have not won a game since the 2023 World Cup. Victory over England could lift them above Italy to avoid a second successive wooden spoon if the Azzurri are beaten by Ireland.

Wales XV to face England in Cardiff (Saturday 15 March, 4.45pm GMT): 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 WillGriff John; 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Will Rowlands; 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Jac Morgan (capt.), 8 Taulupe Faletau; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Gareth Anscombe; 11 Joe Roberts, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Ellis Mee; 15 Blair Murray.

Replacements: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Henry Thomas, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Tommy Reffell; 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Nick Tompkins.