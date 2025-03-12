England spring centre selection surprise as Marcus Smith recalled in backline reshuffle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have sprung another selection surprise for their final Six Nations outing with Tommy Freeman shifted to outside centre and Tom Roebuck making his first start on the wing, with Marcus Smith recalled to the starting side.

Freeman has been in flying form in the back three but shifts infield after the achilles injury suffered by Ollie Lawrence against Italy last week.

Elliot Daly moved to 13 in that encounter but is pushed out to the wing in the starting side named for the trip to Cardiff, with Smith stationed at full-back as he was in the wins over France and Scotland.

Sale wing Roebuck comes in to the starting side with Ollie Sleightholme left out of the squad entirely despite scoring twice on Sunday.

The back row is also remodelled with Ben Curry promoted as Tom Willis drops to a bench that includes a potential debutant in young flanker Henry Pollock. Meanwhile, there is a switch of hookers as Jamie George moves back into the replacements having started on his 100th cap.

“We're excited to face Wales at the Principality Stadium this weekend, one of the most iconic venues in rugby,” said head coach Steve Borthwick. “The atmosphere will be electric, and we know we’ll need to be at our very best to get the result we’re aiming for.”

Freeman has won all 19 of his England caps on the wing, though has featured at centre occasionally late on in games.

He has been deployed relatively regularly at the position for Northampton Saints, particularly during last season, and has long been seen as a long-term option in midfield by Borthwick. The 24-year-old has the opportunity to become the first England men’s player to score in all five Six Nations games in a single campaign.

An opportunity arises after Lawrence’s season-ending injury as Freeman partners club colleague Fraser Dingwall, with Henry Slade once more omitted entirely from the matchday 23.

open image in gallery Tom Roebuck featured three times off the bench last year ( Getty Images )

Roebuck, meanwhile, made his international debut against Japan last summer and has featured twice more off the bench since. The tall, speedy wing will offer a similar blend of power and aerial skill to the relocated Freeman.

England require a victory in their last game to put the pressure on France, who will win the Six Nations title if they beat Scotland in the final fixture on Super Saturday.

England XV to face Wales in Cardiff (Saturday 15 March, 4.45pm GMT): 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Tommy Freeman, 14 Tom Roebuck; 15 Marcus Smith.

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Chandler Cunningham-South, 20 Henry Pollock, 21 Tom Willis; 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 George Ford.