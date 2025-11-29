Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Wales vs South Africa live: Springboks strike fast in clash with weakened hosts

Can Wales spring an almighty shock against the Springboks?

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 29 November 2025 10:42 EST
A weakened Wales face a daunting challenge as South Africa, the world champions, come to Cardiff on the final weekend of international action of the year.

This fixture falls outside of World Rugby’s stipulated Test window, meaning both the hosts and the Springboks are without their foreign-based players. While Rassie Erasmus is nonetheless able to field a strong South African team given the extreme depth he possesses, the worry will be a difficult day for a Welsh side already short of confidence.

But Steve Tandy and his squad have little to lose and have already shown signs of promise in the head coach’s first campaign in charge. Wales fought to the last against Argentina and New Zealand and while the intensity level may have to ratchet up again here, there will be plenty of familiarity with the visitors from regular club conflict in the United Rugby Championship.

Follow all of the latest from the Principality Stadium with our live blog below:

No try! Wales 0-14 South Africa, 30 minutes

Is Ethan Hooker over for a second? No, rule the officials, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s pass out to the wing ruled forward.

There is a penalty to come back to, though. Siya Kolisi brings his hands together to signal for the scrum option under the posts.

Harry Latham-Coyle29 November 2025 15:42

Wales 0-14 South Africa, 28 minutes

Wales just need to keep their discipline, though. South Africa don’t have much momentum yet Luc Ramos’s arm is out, the referee unhappy with a Welsh tackler who hasn’t rolled away. Back into advanced territory they head via the boot of their fly half.

(Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle29 November 2025 15:41

Wales 0-14 South Africa, 27 minutes

And that’s a handy escape from Wales. No 8 Aaron Wainwright extracts in a flash, sensibly, and just about gets away. Kieran Hardy skies his box kick, yet Canan Moodie can’t track it over his shoulder, and fumbles into touch on the Wales 22-metre line.

Harry Latham-Coyle29 November 2025 15:39

Wales 0-14 South Africa, 25 minutes

Turnover! Excellent maul defence from Wales, fighting through to the ball through the massed Springboks shirts and thus not entitled to move when it comes, legally, to floor. Scrum, their feed.

Harry Latham-Coyle29 November 2025 15:38

Wales 0-14 South Africa, 24 minutes

There’s a hook this time from Springboks hooker Johan Grobbelaar - and, almost inevitably, a penalty earned, too. To the corner they’ll head, following Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s punt.

Harry Latham-Coyle29 November 2025 15:36

Wales 0-14 South Africa, 23 minutes

A chasing Blair Murray catches Damian Willemse high after a long Wales kick. Penalty to the Springboks, with Wales struggling to maintain pressure.

Ellis Mee then knocks on in the air.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle29 November 2025 15:34

Wales 0-14 South Africa, 20 minutes

Jean Kleyn is penalised for offside as Wales attempt to clear. The lock is involved today at Munster’s discretion, the Irish province deciding that they were happy to him to feature. Leinster took a different approach with RG Snyman, who made a typically immense, and try-scoring, impact in their win over the Dragons in the URC last night.

Harry Latham-Coyle29 November 2025 15:33

Wales 0-14 South Africa, 19 minutes

Almost! South Africa load the midfield with burly blokes as they play off the top of the lineout, but the phalanx are merely a decoy. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu dummies and darts between would-be tacklers, but Gareth Thomas gets just enough to slow and stall him. The offload to Siya Kolisi is good but the next phase is hurried, and South African hands knock on.

Harry Latham-Coyle29 November 2025 15:32

Wales 0-14 South Africa, 18 minutes

Wales send something skywards but Gareth Thomas is picked up for a high tackle on Damian Willemse after the full-back claims.

Harry Latham-Coyle29 November 2025 15:31

Wales 0-14 South Africa, 17 minutes

Well well well. Johan Grobbelaar is free kicked for failing to hook the ball, perhaps simply expecting the Springboks to drive over it. Fair play to referee Luc Ramos for picking it up.

Harry Latham-Coyle29 November 2025 15:30

