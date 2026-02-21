Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland stayed on course for a first triple crown since 1990 with a pulsating 26-23 comeback Six Nations victory against winless Wales in Cardiff.

Wales led for 75 minutes at Principality Stadium – and were 20-5 up at the start of the second half – but Scotland fought back with tries for Kyle Steyn, Finn Russell, Darcy Graham and George Turner.

Russell added three conversions as Scotland backed up their Murrayfield victory over England.

Rhys Carre and Josh Adams plus seven points from the boot of Sam Costelow gave Wales a 17-5 interval lead.

Costelow and Jarrod Evans landed second-half penalties, but it was more misery for the home fans as Wales suffered a 14th straight Six Nations defeat.

This was Scotland's fourth consecutive victory over Wales, their best run since winning five in a row between 1923 and 1927, and will head to Dublin on the final weekend of Championship action with the triple crown on the line.

open image in gallery Scotland celebrated a fortunate escape against Wales ( Nigel French/PA Wire )

Wales were desperate for a positive start after being blitzed in the opening quarter by England and France. But they were reduced to 14 men inside five minutes as Joe Hawkins made shoulder to head contact on Gregor Brown and received a yellow card.

A bunker review ended with no further punishment for the centre, but Wales were disadvantaged for 10 minutes and Adams only prevented Scotland from taking the lead with a goal-line interception.

Wales made the most of that escape after 10 minutes as Tomos Williams' tap penalty set up a forward drive that ended with prop Carre scoring for the second successive game after crossing against France.

Costelow converted but Wales lost flanker Taine Plumtree to a shoulder injury and Scotland were soon baring their attacking teeth again. Sione Tuipulotu drove through the middle and Finn Russell released Blair Kinghorn to send over Steyn in the corner moments before Hawkins returned to the fray.

This was a far different Wales, however, to the timid team beaten by England and outclassed against France, and the lead was extended after 19 minutes.

open image in gallery Wales showed so much more than in recent games ( Nigel French/PA Wire )

Dewi Lake, scurrying on the floor at one point, made crucial yardage and Wales charged to the try line again. Costelow kept his composure to send Adams over out wide, and added another five points with a touchline conversion and straightforward penalty as Wales continued to win the physical battle.

Costelow took Wales' lead to beyond two scores with his second penalty and Scotland's frustration was summed up by Huw Jones – who crossed twice against England – dropping the ball with the try line calling him.

But Russell made no mistake after Scotland pounded the home line with 20-plus phases, the fly-half spotting space and converting his own score.

Replacement fly-half Jarrod Evans' first involvement was to extend Wales' lead with a penalty, but Scotland struck straight from the kick-off.

open image in gallery George Turner went over for the decisive try late on ( Getty Images )

Russell sent the ball over the head of James Botham and Graham was alert to collect the bouncing ball. Russell added the extras to cut the gap to 23-19.

Wales missed the chance to extend their lead when a penalty was overturned for foul play, and that proved critical as replacement hooker Turner claimed Scotland's bonus point try five minutes from time with Russell adding the final gloss.

PA