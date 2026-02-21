Wales vs Scotland live: Struggling hosts eye long-awaited Six Nations success in Cardiff
Can Scotland build on their Calcutta Cup triumph?
A struggling Wales welcome a Scotland side with a point to prove to Cardiff as round three of the Six Nations rolls on.
The wait for a Welsh win in this competition goes on after heavy defeats to England and France opened what could be a tough campaign for Steve Tandy’s side. There were plenty of empty seats at the Principality Stadium a week ago and though there were some signs of improvement against Les Bleus, another one-sided scoreline showed again where Wales are at.
Is there any hope of a first success since 2023 today? Well, Scotland have a wretched record here since the turn of the century, and have historically struggled to back up big wins over England. The nature of their claiming of the Calcutta Cup has fuelled belief, though, that Scotland may challenge for a rare Triple Crown - and maybe, just maybe, more...
Follow all of the latest from the Six Nations clash with our live blog below:
There a couple of big names, and big men, back in the Scottish back three with Duhan van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn recalled:
Sam Costelow gets fly half chance as Wales include debutant for Scotland clash
Wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb will make his Wales debut with Sam Costelow given a chance to stake his claim at fly half in the Six Nations clash with Scotland in Cardiff.
Hamer-Webb, who has been in good recent form for Leicester, replaces Ellis Mee in the back three as Costelow is given the nod ahead of Dan Edwards at No 10 in an all-Scarlets midfield.
Up front, Ben Carter partners Dafydd Jenkins while Taine Plumtree provides extra size and mobility on the blindside.
Wales vs Scotland live
The long wait for a Wales win in the Six Nations continues as Steve Tandy’s struggling side welcome Scotland to Cardiff. Another heavy defeat to France and empty seats at the Principality Stadium underlined their plight and they face a visiting side today in a buoyant mood after their Calcutta Cup success at Murrayfield.
Scottish teams of the past, though, have often failed to back up big wins over England - and they have a wretched recent record in Cardiff, too. Kick off is at 4.40pm GMT.
