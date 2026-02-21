Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Wales vs Scotland live: Struggling hosts eye long-awaited Six Nations success in Cardiff

Can Scotland build on their Calcutta Cup triumph?

(Getty Images)

A struggling Wales welcome a Scotland side with a point to prove to Cardiff as round three of the Six Nations rolls on.

The wait for a Welsh win in this competition goes on after heavy defeats to England and France opened what could be a tough campaign for Steve Tandy’s side. There were plenty of empty seats at the Principality Stadium a week ago and though there were some signs of improvement against Les Bleus, another one-sided scoreline showed again where Wales are at.

Is there any hope of a first success since 2023 today? Well, Scotland have a wretched record here since the turn of the century, and have historically struggled to back up big wins over England. The nature of their claiming of the Calcutta Cup has fuelled belief, though, that Scotland may challenge for a rare Triple Crown - and maybe, just maybe, more...

Follow all of the latest from the Six Nations clash with our live blog below:

Recommended

Duhan van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn earn Scotland recall among five changes for Wales clash

There a couple of big names, and big men, back in the Scottish back three with Duhan van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn recalled:

Van der Merwe and Kinghorn earn Scotland recall among five changes for Wales clash

Gregor Townsend has shaken up his back three after the brilliant win over England, with two British and Irish Lions returning
Harry Latham-Coyle21 February 2026 13:50

Sam Costelow gets fly half chance as Wales include debutant for Scotland clash

Wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb will make his Wales debut with Sam Costelow given a chance to stake his claim at fly half in the Six Nations clash with Scotland in Cardiff.

Hamer-Webb, who has been in good recent form for Leicester, replaces Ellis Mee in the back three as Costelow is given the nod ahead of Dan Edwards at No 10 in an all-Scarlets midfield.

Up front, Ben Carter partners Dafydd Jenkins while Taine Plumtree provides extra size and mobility on the blindside.

Sam Costelow gets fly half chance as Wales include debutant for Scotland clash

Gabriel Hamer-Webb will earn his first cap on the wing in Cardiff
Harry Latham-Coyle21 February 2026 13:40

Wales vs Scotland live

The long wait for a Wales win in the Six Nations continues as Steve Tandy’s struggling side welcome Scotland to Cardiff. Another heavy defeat to France and empty seats at the Principality Stadium underlined their plight and they face a visiting side today in a buoyant mood after their Calcutta Cup success at Murrayfield.

Scottish teams of the past, though, have often failed to back up big wins over England - and they have a wretched recent record in Cardiff, too. Kick off is at 4.40pm GMT.

Wales take on Scotland in Cardiff
Wales take on Scotland in Cardiff (PA)
Harry Latham-Coyle19 February 2026 10:51

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in