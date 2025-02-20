New Wales boss Matt Sherratt reveals bold team to face Ireland in selection shake-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The recalled Gareth Anscombe and Max Llewellyn are installed straight into the Wales starting side to face Ireland in a selection shake-up from interim boss Matt Sherratt.

Cardiff coach Sherratt will oversee the team until the end of the Six Nations having been appointed after Warren Gatland’s departure by mutual consent after the defeat to Italy extended a long losing run.

His first task is a tall one with the tournament favourites travelling to the Principality Stadium, but Sherratt nonetheless mixes things up as young wing Ellis Mee makes his debut on the wing.

Veteran fly half Anscombe steps in at 10 as Ben Thomas slides across to his preferred position alongside Llewellyn, also recalled after Gatland’s departure, in the centres.

Tommy Reffell joins captain Jac Morgan in a back row full of scavenging skill, with Taulupe Faletau completing the trio.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of facing Ireland,” Sherratt said. “We have spoken this week about being brave, but not reckless and making sure everyone knows their roles. We also know that keeping our discipline will be huge.

“Everyone is excited for our first home game of the Six Nations. The atmosphere Wales fans create at Principality Stadium is incredible and playing at home is something the players really look forward to.”

Fly half Jarrod Evans was brought in last week like Anscombe and Llewellyn and could make his first international appearances since 2021 off the bench.

There is a prop swap, too, as WillGriff John makes his Six nations debut and Nicky Smith is also promoted to the starting side.

Wales XV to face Ireland in Cardiff (Saturday 22 February, 2.15pm GMT): 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 WillGriff John; 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Dafydd Jenkins; 6 Jac Morgan (capt.), 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Taulupe Faletau; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Gareth Anscombe; 11 Ellis Mee, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Tom Rogers; 15 Blair Murray.

Replacements: 16 Evan Lloyd, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Henry Thomas, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Aaron Wainwright; 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Joe Roberts.