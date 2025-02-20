Ireland make sweeping changes for Wales clash as Dan Sheehan named captain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hooker Dan Sheehan will captain a much-changed Ireland side as the Six Nations favourites bid to continue their grand slam charge against Wales.

Sheehan’s elevation from the bench is one of seven alterations made by Simon Easterby for the round three encounter, with the front-rower skippering in the stead of injured No 8 Caelan Doris.

Jack Conan starts in the back row as part of a pack that also includes a fit-again Joe McCarthy at lock and Thomas Clarkson, who is handed a first Test start on the tighthead.

In the backline, Garry Ringrose and Mack Hansen return having started Ireland’s opening clash with England while Jamie Osborne is brought in at full-back with Hugo Keenan dropping out of the matchday 23.

After an impressive showing against Scotland, Sam Prendergast retains the starting fly half shirt ahead of Jack Crowley.

The clash at the Principality Stadium will be Matt Sherratt’s first as interim Wales head coach, with Easterby among those mentioned as possible permanent successors to Warren Gatland.

“Playing Wales in Cardiff is one of the great tests and we know the challenge that awaits us,” Easterby said. “With a new coaching set-up in place, Wales will be re-energised and determined to impress in front of a vocal home support.

“There will also be a huge Irish travelling support which, when added to the closed roof and the great respect and rivalry between the two nations, will add to an electric atmosphere.”

On the bench, young Leinster loosehead Jack Boyle is in line for a debut with hooker Gus McCarthy and flanker Cian Prendergast also in line for their first appearances of the campaign.

Ireland XV to face Wales in Cardiff (2.15pm GMT, Saturday 22 February): 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan (capt.), 3 Thomas Clarkson; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 James Lowe, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Jamie Osborne.

Replacements: 16 Gus McCarthy, 17 Jack Boyle, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Cian Prendergast; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Bundee Aki.