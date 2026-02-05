Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Louis Rees-Zammit will start at full-back for Wales against England as he makes his first Six Nations appearance for three years.

The Bristol Bears speedster is deployed in the No 15 shirt having returned to rugby last year after a short stint in the NFL, with Josh Adams and Ellis Mee providing a blend of experience and youth on the wings.

Dewi Lake captains Steve Tandy’s side from hooker with Archie Griffin getting the nod ahead of returning veteran Tomas Francis on the tighthead.

Aaron Wainwright is joined in a mobile back row by Alex Mann and Josh Macleod, while Ben Thomas will provide a second playmaking option at inside centre alongside the sizeable Eddie James.

Wales have failed to win a game in their last two Six Nations campaigns, and face an England side who arrive on an 11-match winning run. Tandy’s team have faced a disrupted build-up to this tournament amid uncertainty over the future of the Ospreys.

“Wales v England is always a special game with all the history behind the fixture,” Tandy said as he prepares to take charge of his first Six Nations game.

“We know they're playing some outstanding rugby and they're in great form. But I know how much it means to our players playing for the nation and representing Wales.

open image in gallery Wales begin the 2026 Six Nations against a backdrop of off-field uncertainty ( Getty )

"The way the squad trained this week has been great. I want to see us get out and really attack the game on Saturday and give the best account of ourselves. Opening the Six Nations at Twickenham is historic and it's something we can't wait to do."

Like England, Wales opt for six forwards on the bench for the opening round clash. Included among that group is Harri Deaves, who earned his first cap against New Zealand in November.

Thomas will provide fly half cover for Dan Edwards, trusted again at No 10 after a breakthrough 2025, with Mason Grady the outside back option on the bench.

Wales XV to face England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (Saturday 7 February, 4.40pm): 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Dewi Lake (capt.), 3 Archie Griffin; 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Adam Beard; 6 Alex Mann, 7 Josh Macleod, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Dan Edwards; 11 Josh Adams, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Eddie James, 14 Ellis Mee; 15 Louis Rees-Zammit.

Replacements: 16 Liam Belcher, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Ben Carter, 20 Taine Plumtree, 21 Harri Deaves; 22 Kieran Hardy, 23 Mason Grady.