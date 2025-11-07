Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Louis Rees-Zammit set for Wales comeback after return from NFL

Louis Rees-Zammit will be on the bench when Wales take on Argentina this weekend
Louis Rees-Zammit will be on the bench when Wales take on Argentina this weekend (PA Wire)
  • Steve Tandy has announced his first Wales squad as head coach for the upcoming match against Argentina in Cardiff.
  • Louis Rees-Zammit is named among the replacements, marking his return to Test rugby following recovery from injury and his time in the NFL.
  • Rhys Carre starts at prop, and Dan Edwards retains the fly-half position after guiding Wales to a previous victory over Japan.
  • Olly Cracknell is set to make his Wales debut from the bench, with Tandy praising his resilience and professionalism.
  • The team features Ben Thomas at inside centre, and Jac Morgan captains a mobile back row alongside Alex Mann and Aaron Wainwright.


