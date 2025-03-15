Wales vs England referee: Who is Six Nations official Nic Berry?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nic Berry is the referee for Wales vs England in the final round of the Six Nations.

Berry made his World Cup debut five years ago in Japan, and returned to the officiating panel for the tournament in France in 2023.

The Australian took charge of the third/fourth place play-off between England and Argentina on the final weekend of the World Cup, and returns to Six Nations action having assisted Andrea Piardi at Murrayfield last year.

A former professional player, Berry impressed as a scrum half in Super Rugby, the French Top 14 and England’s Premiership.

His career was curtailed at the start of the 2011/12 season, however, on medical advice after suffering a series of concussions.

Soon after retirement, Berry picked up the whistle and was fast-tracked up through the Australian officiating system, making a debut in Super Rugby in April 2016.

An international debut followed soon after, before Berry earned a debut World Cup selection to the team of referees heading out to Japan in 2019 alongside compatriot Angus Gardner.

The pair return as Australia’s on-pitch officiating representation at this year’s tournament.

Berry is perhaps best known, though, for his involvement in the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

After taking charge of the first Test in Cape Town, a video made by Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks’ director of rugby, criticising the Australian’s decision-making throughout the game was leaked.

Erasmus was subsequently found guilty of threatening Berry, with the official testifying that his reputation had suffered “irreparable damage”. Erasmus was banned from all rugby activities for two months.

Match officials for Wales vs England

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)

Assistant Referees: Nika Amashukeli (Geo) & Hollie Davidson (Sco)

Television Match Official: Mike Adamson (Sco)

Foul Play Review Officer: Eric Gauzins (Fra)