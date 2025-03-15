Wales vs England LIVE: Latest build-up and updates from Six Nations as visitors look to stay in title hunt
England need a bonus-point victory to put the pressure on France at the top of the table
Old rivals will renew hostilities as title-chasing England come to Cardiff for a meeting with Wales on Six Nations “Super Saturday”.
The championship’s fate is out of England’s hands but Steve Borthwick’s side can heap the pressure on France, who host Scotland later, by moving clear at the top of the table with a bonus-point win. A slightly curious campaign continued with a comfortable win over Italy in which England showed more attacking ambition yet lacked the ruthlessness characteristic of a top team. Having made some bold selection calls, Borthwick has urged his side to play bravely and not be cowed by the Cardiff crowd.
The Welsh supporters will be relishing the prospect of possibly spoiling their favourite rivals’ title chances. It has been a long period of woe for the national men’s team, with a run of 16 successive defeats stretching back to the 2023 Rugby World Cup. But the arrival of Matt Sherratt as interim coach has brought fresh energy and hope that this could yet be a famous day...
Follow all of the latest from the Principality Stadium in our live blog below:
Everything you need to know about Wales v England
England will look to take the clubhouse lead on Six Nations Super Saturday as they travel to Cardiff to take on Wales.
Ever an eagerly-anticipated fixture, the rivalry takes on extra meaning on the final day of the championship with the visitors looking to put the pressure on France, who play Scotland to conclude the tournament.
A bonus point win for England would take them clear at the top of the table and force Fabien Galthie’s side to win to wrap up the title.
But the hosts would love nothing more than ending England’s chances as they look to snap their long losing run to finish Matt Sherratt’s encouraging interim stint with a flourish.
Here’s everything you need to know:
