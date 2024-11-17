Wales vs Australia LIVE rugby: Latest updates as hosts continue hunt for first win of the year

Wales face Australia in Cardiff ( Getty Images )

Wales must avoid defeat against Australia to spare themselves from their worst losing run in history with Warren Gatland’s side still searching for a first win of 2024.

Gatland has faced calls to quit from a number of his former players as scrutiny grows on his coaching of a young side that looked short of confidence and calm against Fiji. While the New Zealander would appear to retain the backing of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), the prospect of a winless year is a real one with only South Africa to come after this fixture

The Wallabies secured a 2-0 series victory when these two met on Australian soil in July and are bouncing in to Cardiff on the back of a helter-skelter win against England in their Autumn Nations Series opener. Joe Schmidt is a familiar foe of Gatland’s from his time with Ireland and has freshened up his side as he looks to prolong the pain for his old rival.

Follow all of the latest from the Principality Stadium in our live blog below: