Toulouse edge Bordeaux Begles in extra-time thriller to secure third straight Top 14 title

Toulouse 39-33 Bordeaux Begles (a.e.t.): Two Thomas Ramos penalties sunk the Champions Cup winners after the game had finished all square after 80 minutes

Reuters
Saturday 28 June 2025 18:07 EDT
Toulouse are champions of France again
Toulouse are champions of France again (AFP via Getty Images)

Toulouse claimed their third consecutive Top 14 title and a record-extending 24th French championship by beating Bordeaux Begles 39-33 after extra time in a dramatic final on Saturday.

Thomas Ramos kicked two penalties in the last five minutes for Toulouse after Bordeaux's Maxime Lucu had converted a penalty on the hooter to take the game into extra time at 33-33.

A try from Anthony Jelonch and a brace from Jack Willis put champions Toulouse in control of the match but Damian Penaud, Matthieu Jalibert and Guido Petti also crossed the tryline to keep Bordeaux in touch.

Petti and Pierre Bochaton were handed yellow cards and Toulouse, missing talisman Antoine Dupont, won their 11th consecutive final, a year after routing Bordeaux Begles 59-3 in the title match.

After Toulouse and Bordeaux traded penalties, the holders capitalised on Petti's yellow card to score the opening try when Jelonch found a gap in the defence.

Bordeaux responded quickly, however, when Penaud latched on to Maxime Lucu's kick to touch down.

Willis restored Toulouse's lead with a powerful finish from a driving maul just before halftime and the English flanker crossed for a second try after Jalibert had dotted down under the posts for Bordeaux.

Lock Petti kept the game alive when he went over from a wide position for Bordeaux before Lucu sent the game into extra time.

France internationals Romain Ntamack and Louis Bielle-Biarrey did not reappear after halftime, the former due to a shoulder injury and the latter who was playing his first match after suffering a concussion.

Reuters

