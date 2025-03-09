Antoine Dupont reveals extent of brutal knee injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Antoine Dupont has revealed that he ruptured his “cruciate ligaments” during France’s Six Nations win over Ireland, with the scrum half facing a long lay-off.

Dupont was carried off after half-an-hour in Dublin after an incident at a ruck involving Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter.

The pair were cleared of foul play by the matchday officiating team and appear also to have escaped a citing, despite a furious France coach Fabien Galthie declaring that their challenge had been “reprehensible”.

The France captain has confirmed that he has suffered a serious injury and appears certain to miss the remainder of the season and at least some of the next campaign.

Dupont has given his backing to his squad mates, though, to get the job done as they prepare to take on Scotland on the final weekend needing a win to secure the Six Nations title.

“The heart hurts even more than the knee when you have to leave your friends before the last step,” the 28-year-old said on Instagram. “I am proud of what we accomplished yesterday and with all my strength with you, you will do it.

“[It is a] rupture of the cruciate ligaments. This is the beginning of a new challenge, I will see you in a few months on the fields.”

open image in gallery France’s Antoine Dupont was helped off the pitch after suffering a knee injury against Ireland ( PA Wire )

France surged to a huge 42-27 win at the Aviva Stadium to shatter Ireland’s grand slam dreams.

Gregory Alldritt assumed the captaincy after Dupont’s injury and said after the game that the visitors had been inspired after seeing the skipper in tears at the interval.

"When I return to the dressing room and I see one of my best friends looking like that, it tears up one's insides," said Alldritt.

"It is difficult to talk about. However, it added a bit of fire to our bellies for the second half."

Baptiste Serin has been called in to replace Dupont ahead of the final round, with Fabien Brau-Boirie replacing Pierre-Louis Barassi, who suffered a head injury against Ireland.