Tributes paid to ‘wonderfully gifted’ former England rugby player Tom Voyce

England head coach Steve Borthwick has paid tribute to the “wonderfully gifted” former international Tom Voyce, who died after he was swept away while driving across a swollen river last weekend.

The 43-year-old former wing’s car was washed away crossing a ford on the River Aln near Alnwick, Northumberland, last weekend during Storm Darragh.

His body was found several hundred metres downstream from the ford on Thursday following days of extensive searches.

open image in gallery Steve Borthwick has paid tribute to former Wasps and England star Tom Voyce, pictured (Rebecca Naden/PA) ( PA Archive )

Borthwick, who played for England alongside Voyce, said: “It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of Tom Voyce, a wonderfully gifted rugby player and a truly lovely man.

“Tom left a lasting impact on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him and created memories that will stay with all who watched him play.

“On behalf of everyone at England Rugby, we extend our deepest condolences to Tom’s family, friends, and loved ones. Our thoughts are with them during this incredibly difficult time.”

Borthwick’s tribute joins a long list of tributes from the sport, including World Cup winners Matt Dawson and Lawrence Dallaglio.

Voyce won nine caps for England during his career and spent six years at Wasps, from 2003 to 2009, where he helped them win European and domestic titles.

He also played for Bath and Gloucester in a career that spanned 220 Premiership appearances prior to his retirement in May 2013.

Voyce’s wife Anna had earlier released a statement to say the family had been “overwhelmed” by the support they have received.

She said: “Absolutely devastated and heartbroken doesn’t even describe how we feel.

“My main focus now is our son Oscar, having done what he asked, ‘find Daddy’.

“All of Tom’s family were involved in the search.

open image in gallery Undated family handout photo issued by Northumbria Police of Tom Voyce, 43, with his wife Anna (Family handout/Northumbria Police) ( PA Media )

“I will be forever grateful to my brothers Hugh and Jamie, Aidan Philipson and Garry Whitfield for co-ordinating the search party working alongside the police teams.

“Tom would be blown away by the amount of people that were out there helping.

“We have all been overwhelmed by the support of friends, many travelling from far afield to help with the search.

“We are just so lucky to live in such a special community that pulled together to find Tom.

Oscar is immensely proud of his daddy and he was the best father and role model that Oscar could have asked for. Tom Voyce's wife Anna

“Tom was fully immersed in Alnwick Rugby Club and was much loved by Oscar’s under sevens team which he coached with gusto, giving back to the game that gave him so much.

“Oscar is immensely proud of his daddy and he was the best father and role model that Oscar could have asked for.

“Tom was proud, and cherished his rugby memories and as an adopted ‘Northumbrian’ local he leaves a hole in so many of our hearts.

“With his big warm smile, passion and funny stories he loved nothing better than sitting round a table chatting with family and friends.”