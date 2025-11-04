England given back three headache as Tom Roebuck joins Freddie Steward as major doubts for Fiji clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England may be forced to rip up their back three plans for Saturday’s clash with Fiji — but will still be able to count on the player acclaimed as the new Jason Robinson.

Wing Tom Roebuck has joined full-back Freddie Steward in becoming a major doubt for the Allianz Stadium appointment because of injury, preventing Steve Borthwick from naming his team on Tuesday as planned.

Steward has yet to train this week due to a hand problem while Roebuck was unable to complete Tuesday’s session after suffering ankle damage. Both players will be given until Thursday to prove their fitness.

open image in gallery Freddie Steward is yet to train this week due to a hand injury ( PA )

If they are ruled out, Marcus Smith is expected to be given the number 15 jersey while Henry Arundell could fill the vacancy on the wing in what would be his first Test appearance since the bronze final of the 2023 World Cup.

It raises the prospect of Borthwick fielding a thrilling back three that would be completed by Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, the Exeter flyer who England are determined to use to greater effect after he saw little of the ball in Saturday’s 25-7 victory over Australia.

Excitement gripped Twickenham when Feyi-Waboso did set off on a run against the Wallabies, earning the 22-year-old the comparison with cross code great Robinson that has been made by Kevin Sinfield.

Robinson, nicknamed ‘Billy Whizz’, won 51 England caps from 2001 to 2007 and was known for his electric footwork and searing acceleration. Sinfield, a former Leeds and Great Britain playmaker, faced Robinson earlier in his career.

“Manny reminds me a lot of Jason Robinson and that’s a fair similarity I know, but I don’t think I have come across anybody as powerful, or anybody as explosive over that first couple of metres as Manny. I haven’t seen it,” Sinfield said.

open image in gallery Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has drawn comparison to England great Jason Robinson ( PA Archive )

“Rob Burrow was very explosive but he wouldn’t have had the muscle mass that Manny has.

“Jason is probably the most similar player we have got – his ability to pull through tackles, the strength in his hips. There aren’t many players like that.

“They just beat people. And they don’t just beat people one way, they can do it in a variety of different ways. If we can get the ball in his hands more often we will score more tries.”

Feyi-Waboso welcomed being resembled to Robinson ahead of the second of four Tests at Twickenham this month with New Zealand and Argentina completing the schedule.

“I have watched some highlights of Jason and it’s crazy. Anything that compares me to him is massive,” said this season’s leading try-scorer in the Gallagher Prem.

open image in gallery Jason Robinson won the World Cup with England in 2003 ( PA Archive )

“I’d love to be half the player he was with his pace and power. I would love to resemble any aspect of his game I can – he was such a great winger.

“If I like something or something looks effective in another player’s game I try to incorporate it, but feet that fast are hard to incorporate! No one was like him.”

Feyi-Waboso has resolved to go hunting for the ball against Fiji in a bid to make more of an impact.

“If you want touches on the ball you need to go and find it,” he said.

PA