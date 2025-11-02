Guy Pepper reveals the key to England’s dominant defensive performance against Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flanker Guy Pepper hailed the impact of England’s back row depth on a dominant defensive performance as they opened their autumn with a 25-7 win over Australia.

Having shipped 42 points in a chaotic defeat to the Wallabies last November, England produced a vastly improved showing at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham as they restricted the visitors to just a single score.

Those seven points came thanks to a 95-metre intercept try from wing Harry Potter with the hosts otherwise holding firm throughout, even preventing Australia from crossing when down to 13 men in the final passage after an injury to Freddie Steward and yellow card for Henry Pollock.

Pepper, making his home debut after earning his first England caps off the bench in Argentina in July, went the full 80 minutes on the blindside as Steve Borthwick showcased his squad’s excellent options in the back row.

Ben Earl was named player of the match with Sam Underhill also impressive for 50 minutes, before Tom Curry and Henry Pollock came off the bench to help lift the energy in a dominant final quarter as England pulled away.

Borthwick’s decision to name six forwards, including five British and Irish Lions, on the bench proved pivotal, with Pepper explaining afterwards that it allows those that start to empty the tank.

“If you go 6-2 [forwards to backs on the bench], it enables everyone in the forward pack to completely empty and blow themselves out,” Pepper said. “It is a foot to the pedal mentality and you have got the ability to do that because you only have two forwards who are going to go 80.

open image in gallery Guy Pepper (right) said England’s starting forwards could ‘blow themselves out’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

“When you have got a bench with five Lions coming on at the same time, you know you have got some energy coming on. I am quite used to it the way we do it back at Bath as well. [It is ] potentially England’s ‘Bomb Squad’. The impact they brought to the game was massive as well, which in seeing that game out was crucial.”

England’s defence is now being overseen by Richard Wigglesworth, Borthwick’s senior assistant coach, who has switched from running their attack after being part of the Lions coaching staff in the summer.

The former scrum half is regarded as an excellent motivator and communicator within camp, and had made double tackles a focus of the side’s effort to stop Australia gaining momentum.

“We put a massive emphasis on double man shots,” Pepper explained. “Wiggy tested us this week and challenged us on that and having two-man shots. That second man presence is huge in terms of being able to slow the ball down and in Test match rugby that is what you have got to be able to do.”

While wearing No 6, Pepper was one of five natural openside flankers within the matchday 23 with England possessing real depth at the position.

“That is the beauty of the squad at the minute, any of the back row could play seven. You have got to be clever with it but we are able to swarm opposition and disrupt their ball.

“It is just a number on your back but six is more about the set piece, so I have been challenged on that and I have got to keep working hard at that. I’ll take every opportunity that comes hopefully.”

open image in gallery Guy Pepper impressed for England in their win over the Wallabies ( Getty Images )

England continue their Quilter Nations Series campaign against Fiji at Allianz Stadium next Saturday.