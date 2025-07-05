South Africa are back in international action ( Getty Images )

The Springboks face Italy in a rare meeting on South African soil as the world champions begin their international action for 2025 in earnest.

South Africa looked in an ominous mood as they thrashed the Barbarians in a non-capped outing last weekend, though the intensity will ratchet up in this fully-fledged Test. Games against Italy and Georgia perhaps represent a slightly lower stakes July than Rassie Erasmus and his side are used to but a team of winners are unlikely to let their level slip. Jesse Kriel leads the hosts in the absence of Siya Kolisi with plenty of other double World Cup winners for company in the matchday 23.

They will be expecting a tricky affair against an ever-improving Italy, even with the Azzurri missing a few key figures themselves. Gonzalo Quesada’s men beat Namibia in the first leg of their trip to southern Africa and will be looking to carry that momentum into the first of back-to-back meetings with the Springboks.

Follow all of the latest from Pretoria with our live blog below: