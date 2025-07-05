South Africa vs Italy live: Latest score and updates as Springboks take on Azzurri in rare meeting
Can Italy cause a shock against the world champions?
The Springboks face Italy in a rare meeting on South African soil as the world champions begin their international action for 2025 in earnest.
South Africa looked in an ominous mood as they thrashed the Barbarians in a non-capped outing last weekend, though the intensity will ratchet up in this fully-fledged Test. Games against Italy and Georgia perhaps represent a slightly lower stakes July than Rassie Erasmus and his side are used to but a team of winners are unlikely to let their level slip. Jesse Kriel leads the hosts in the absence of Siya Kolisi with plenty of other double World Cup winners for company in the matchday 23.
They will be expecting a tricky affair against an ever-improving Italy, even with the Azzurri missing a few key figures themselves. Gonzalo Quesada’s men beat Namibia in the first leg of their trip to southern Africa and will be looking to carry that momentum into the first of back-to-back meetings with the Springboks.
Follow all of the latest from Pretoria with our live blog below:
South Africa vs Italy
South Africa and Italy don’t meet that often, though will take each other on three times this year with an encounter scheduled on Italian soil for some point in November. Some of the older Springboks will remember the dark day in Florence in 2016 that marked the low point of the disastrous Allister Coetzee era, the head coach clinging on for a while longer before Rassie Erasmus arrived to start the unlikely turnaround in fortunes celebrated with World Cup triumph in 2019.
South Africa lose Jean Kleyn to injury
South Africa did, however, suffer some rough injury luck in that non-capped game, with Jean Kleyn now back with Munster after being ruled out of this two-Test series.
"We feel for Jean, but injuries are part of the game, and we are fortunate to have good depth at lock within the squad so there is no need for us to replace him at this stage," Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus said.
Kleyn partnered Lood de Jager in the second row in Saturday's win over the Barbarians in Cape Town, with the latter playing his first game for the side in two years following shoulder issues and starting again today.
Springboks knock off rust with big Barbarians win
This is the first fully-fledged international outing for South Africa this year, but the Springboks got up and running in a sense with a ruthless dismantling of the Barbarians last week. A 54-7 win served as a useful hit-out for Rassie Erasmus’s side, though they’ll be expecting a rather more stern examination today.
South Africa vs Italy live
A very good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this intriguing little encounter between South Africa and Italy. Meetings between the Springboks and the Azzurri are relatively rare, with the visitors facing up to the tough challenge of the world champions as they bid to continue their development under Gonzalo Quesada.
Kick off in Pretoria is at 4.10pm BST.
