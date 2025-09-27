( Getty Images )

South Africa and Argentina battle in Durban as a thrilling Rugby Championship continues.

The Springboks are bouncing on the back of a record thrashing of New Zealand in their last outing, a win that revived their hopes of defending their tournament title. Rassie Erasmus is able to call upon much of the same side that impressed so much in Wellington as the world champions return to home soil for their penultimate game of the campaign.

This is the first of back-to-back meetings between the two sides, with a tussle at Twickenham to come next week on the competition’s final weekend. Argentina remain in the mix to win the Rugby Championship for the first time but may well need two successive victories to challenge. Having already beaten the British and Irish Lions, New Zealand and Australia this year, confidence will be high that they can secured another significant result.

Follow all of the latest from the Rugby Championship clash with our live blog below: