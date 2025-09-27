South Africa v Argentina live: Springboks look to seize control of thrilling Rugby Championship
After a record win over New Zealand, can the world champions show their strength again as they return to home soil?
South Africa and Argentina battle in Durban as a thrilling Rugby Championship continues.
The Springboks are bouncing on the back of a record thrashing of New Zealand in their last outing, a win that revived their hopes of defending their tournament title. Rassie Erasmus is able to call upon much of the same side that impressed so much in Wellington as the world champions return to home soil for their penultimate game of the campaign.
This is the first of back-to-back meetings between the two sides, with a tussle at Twickenham to come next week on the competition’s final weekend. Argentina remain in the mix to win the Rugby Championship for the first time but may well need two successive victories to challenge. Having already beaten the British and Irish Lions, New Zealand and Australia this year, confidence will be high that they can secured another significant result.
Follow all of the latest from the Rugby Championship clash with our live blog below:
Argentina eye more success
Argentina will hope to make it a hat-trick of wins against their southern hemisphere rivals for the second year in a row when they face defending champions South Africa in their penultimate Rugby Championship fixture at King’ Park on Saturday.
The Argentines have already defeated New Zealand and Australia in this year’s championship, results that have left the table finely balanced with two rounds to play.
Australia sit on top with 11 points, followed by South Africa and New Zealand on 10, while Argentina have nine.
But they have not beaten South Africa outside of Argentina in their last 10 meetings and face a Springboks side still bristling from an underwhelming campaign that was saved by their record 43-10 victory over New Zealand in Wellington.
Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi has beefed up his pack for what is expected to be a bruising contest in Durban with Pablo Matera returning at flank and Franco Molina and Lucas Paulos coming into the second row.
They have also gone with a 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench, a rare selection for Contepomi.
"We know about physical power, especially in the forwards, from South Africa," he told reporters in Durban on Thursday.
"It is not the first time we go 6-2 against South Africa and it is a strategic plan that may or may not go well, but it is what we have chosen to do."
South Africa vs Argentina live
A thrilling edition of the Rugby Championship continues with South Africa and Argentina clashing in Durban. After statement wins over the British and Irish Lions, New Zealand and Australia this year, can the Pumas shock the Springboks and fully establish themselves as title contenders?
Kick off is at 4.10pm BST.
