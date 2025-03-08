Scotland vs Wales LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from Six Nations as Kinghorn scores again in rout
Scotland bid to bounce back from their Calcutta Cup heartbreak against an improving Wales
Scotland will be wary of a rapidly-improving Wales as they bid to bounce back from their Calcutta Cup defeat.
Finn Russell’s missed conversion denied the visitors a fifth successive success over the Auld Enemy, and raised tough questions for Gregor Townsend with another Six Nations without significant success beckoning. With France to come on the final weekend, this becomes a crucial encounter to show that progress can still be made for this group and this coaching staff.
For Wales, meanwhile, this feels like a free shot. The rapid, drastic improvements shown in Matt Sherratt’s first game as interim coach have brought the optimism back to Welsh rugby, even if defeat to Ireland extended their long losing runs to 15 games. Sherratt has insisted he has no interest in the role on a full-time basis but another strong showing here would further his reputation and instil further confidence within a young squad in need of positivity. Can they snap the streak?
Follow all of the latest from Murrayfield in our live blog below:
Scotland 35-8 Wales, 53 minutes
Ritchie gets the penalty for Scotland at the breakdown. Scotland look to spread it wide to Graham, who tries to weave his way through on the wing.
However, a knock-on hands possession to Wales, who send a kick through. Kinghorn scrambles to gather and off-loads to Graham, who clears.
Wales have the advantage for a Scotland off-side and opt for a kick over the top. With no advantage, play is brought back for the penalty.
TRY! Scotland 35-8 Wales, 48 minutes
Scotland drive forward from the lineout, just eight meters from the try line, with Cherry looking to go blind side.
They quickly move the ball through the hands, and with plenty of space ahead, Kinghorn goes over for the try.
Excellent attacking play from Scotland, and Russell safely converts.
Wales have made a few changes to their front row, bringing on Dewi Lake, Aaron Wainwright and Keiron Assiratti.
Scotland 28-8 Wales, 44 minutes
Wow, that was a crazy bit of play, Scotland gain possession, but as they try to move it wide, Van der Merwe is forced into touch.
Wales win a penalty after Fagerson is penalised for hands on the ground. Scotland regain the ball just past halfway, with Jordan feeding it to Jones.
Graham assesses his options before Murray confidently claims the high ball. Williams launches a box kick, and Kinghorn does brilliantly to collect it. Scotland then opt for another box kick, which Anscombe safely gathers.
Kick-off Scotland 28-8 Wales, 41 minutes
We’re underway again!
Scotland have scored four tries already securing their bonus point.
Kinghorn kicks things off in Murrayfield.
HALF TIME: Scotland 28-8 Wales
“Matt Sherratt, welcome to the real international world,” Jonathan Davies remarks on the BBC, putting it more succinctly than I ever could. Yes, after the optimism of the first half against Ireland, Wales have bashed back down to earth with quite the bump with Scotland cantering towards a big win.
A bonus point already in the bag, Scotland have showed off their vibrant, varied attacking game, with Wales unable to combat it when their strategy to go hard at the breakdown has failed to get hands on ball.
All may not be lost for Wales - remember, they roared back to within a point from the same 20-point deficit in Cardiff last year, though one suspects Scotland will be rather more ready for a comeback here...
Scotland 28-8 Wales, 42 minutes
Scotland ride the helter-skelter: Blair Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe throw their arms in the air as they are lifted towards the touchline, offloading to no-one in particular. Wales gather Van der Merwe’s eventually and chance a length-of-the-field attempt - briefly, that is. Sense prevails and Tomos Williams brings the half to a close by kicking the ball out.
Scotland 28-8 Wales, 40 minutes
Wales can’t work consistently into their attacking shape, with the extra Scottish man making a difference. They’ll have the last attack of the half after Finn Russell thunders the latest penalty down into the visitors’ 22.
Scotland 28-8 Wales, 39 minutes
A frantic couple of minutes with the two teams trading passes to ghosts, the ball twice hitting the deck in relatively quick succession. Jamie Ritchie goes off his feet to bail Wales out of a bit of bother.
Scotland 28-8 Wales, 37 minutes
Wales sacrifice Tommy Reffell to get Keiron Assiratti on, as they must with tighthead WillGriff John in the bin.
Scotland’s change is also forced, but sadly not temporary - Rory Darge has hurt himself, so Matt Fagerson is brought on. A real shame for Darge - let’s hope that isn’t too serious for the flanker.
