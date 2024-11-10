Scotland vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Springboks begin Autumn Nations Series at Murrayfield
The world champions are in Edinburgh as they begin their European tour against a confident Scottish side
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
World champions South Africa return to action as they begin their Autumn Nations Series with a tasty clash with Scotland.
Rassie Erasmus’s Springboks added a rare Rugby Championship crown to their considerable collection of achievements in September and now set their sights on a side they suffocated and shut down at last year’s World Cup. Erasmus has rotated heavily from the team that started against Argentina in South Africa’s last outing, with seven forwards primed on a bench of behemoths that is sure to test the hosts’ staying power.
But Scotland will arrive at Murrayfield full of confidence after an encouraging performance from some of their key figures and fringe faces against Fiji last weekend. There was deep disappointment that they failed to show more of their attacking array in the pool-stage meeting in Marseille last September, and Gregor Townsend has weapons at his disposal capable of challenging their visitors.
Follow all of the action from Murrayfield in our live blog below:
Sione Tuipulotu admits Scotland captaincy debut could not have gone any better
Sione Tuipulotu admitted his Scotland captaincy could hardly have started in more emphatic fashion after his team raced into an early 26-0 lead on their way to a 57-17 victory over Fiji in their first autumn Test.
The Glasgow centre was appointed skipper by Gregor Townsend last month and was thrilled that his tenure began so smoothly, with four tries in the opening quarter of the match.
“We jumped out fast,” said Tuipulotu. “It went probably better than I thought it was going to go, to be honest. That first 20 minutes, I thought we were going to be in a real arm-wrestle, but the boys really fronted up.”
Sione Tuipulotu admits Scotland captaincy debut could not have gone any better
The Glasgow centre was appointed skipper by Gregor Townsend last month.
Scotland vs South Africa LIVE
A very good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Scotland vs South Africa as this action-packed Autumn Nations Series continues. The Springboks kick off their November Tests with a trip to Murrayfield and a meeting with a Scottish side that impressed against Fiji last weekend.
Things are sure to ratchet up a notch or three with the world champions in town, though. Kick off is at 4.10pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments