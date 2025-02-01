Scotland vs Italy LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Six Nations clash
The Azzurri are looking to build on a breakthrough campaign last year as they come to Murrayfield
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Scotland have hope of mounting a Six Nations title challenge as they embark on a fresh campaign against Italy.
While optimism has been punctured somewhat by a string of untimely injuries, Gregor Townsend’s settled squad are confident that they can build on their development over the last few years and back up big performances to challenge for a long-awaited title. In the absence of captain Sione Tuipulotu, all-action openside Rory Darge and star fly half Finn Russell lead the hosts into a first battle with a visiting team that enjoyed a tournament to remember in 2024.
Two wins and a draw last year marked Italy’s best performance in 25 years as a constituent part of this championship. Many of the faces remain the same as Gonzalo Quesada seeks yet more progress with belief that his side’s days scrabbling for the wooden spoon may be at an end. An opening weekend win in Edinburgh would be quite the statement of intent...
Follow all of the latest from Murrayfield in our live blog below:
Finn Russell and Scotland plot a ‘different’ answer to the same old Six Nations question
Is this Scotland’s year? It has become the perennial question that their players are bored of fielding - but even Finn Russell admits that their development will count for little if they do not cap their progress with a title...
Finn Russell and Scotland plot a ‘different’ answer to same old question
Exclusive interview: Even the fly-half himself admits that he has not won enough silverware – so could this be Scotland’s year for Six Nations success?
Scotland vs Italy LIVE
After the Friday night fun in Paris, the opening weekend of the Six Nations continues with a clash between Scotland and Italy at Murrayfield. Is this the year that Gregor Townsend’s men mount a title challenge? Or can Italy build on the promise they showed in 2024?
Kick off in Edinburgh is at 2.15pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments