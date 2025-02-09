Scotland vs Ireland referee: Who is Six Nations official James Doleman?
Doleman will take charge of the round two fixture
James Doleman is the referee for Scotland vs Ireland in the 2025 Six Nations.
The New Zealander made his tournament debut during the 2022 championship, and has been given the whistle for a significant round two fixture as Scotland attempt to end their losing run against their visitors and emerge as genuine title cointenders.
Born in Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty, Doleman took up officiating while still a student in Dunedin.
He took charge of the final of the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship before becoming a professional referee a year later, overseeing a number of Super Rugby fixtures in 2020.
A step-up to international level followed in 2021. It was at Twickenham two years ago that he oversaw a first Six Nations encounter, refereeing England’s win over Italy, while he operated as an assistant during the World Cup in France in the autumn of 2023.
Doleman is joined on the officiating team by fellow Kiwi Ben O’Keeffe and France’s Pierre Brousset, who will perform duties on the touchline at Murrayfield.
Scotland vs Ireland officials
Referee: James Doleman (NZ)
Assistant Referees: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ) & Pierre Brousset (Fra)
Television Match Official: Richard Kelly (NZ)
Foul Play Review Officer: Andrew Jackson (Eng)
