Scotland vs Australia LIVE rugby: Build-up and updates as Wallabies look to continue winning streak
Follow all of the latest from Murrayfield as Scotland look to end their autumn with a win against the Wallabies
Scotland conclude their November action looking for a strong finish as they face an Australia side in good form.
The autumn has largely gone as expected for Gregor Townsend’s side, the hosts having taken care of business against Fiji and Portugal either side of a defeat to South Africa. It makes this a key fixture for a team restored to full strength and hoping to claim a significant victory on home soil to further build confidence.
But the Wallabies come to town flying after a thrashing of Wales in Cardiff last week continued their hopes of a grand slam tour. Australia last beat all four of the home nations in a single tour in 1984, with the current crop hoping to replicate that achievement with a clash with Ireland in Dublin to come next weekend. Can they take another step towards a major achievement in Edinburgh today?
Follow all of the latest from Murrayfield in our live blog below:
Yesterday’s action
We’ll get into all of the build-up from Murrayfield in a bit, but first let’s reflect on yesterday’s action - starting in Dublin, where Fiji disappointed as Ireland returned to somewhere closer to their best to win comfortably...
TNT Sports encouraged by Autumn Nations Series viewing figures
The November rugby internationals have seen strong levels of interest across Europe with executives at governing bodies and broadcasters understood to be pleased with viewing figures.
TNT Sports, who are in their first year as the UK broadcaster of the Autumn Nations Series after taking over from Amazon, are said to be particularly encouraged by the week-on-week growth in interest in their first significant, sustained involvement in international rugby.
The England vs South Africa clash last weekend set a new record rugby audience for the channel, formerly BT Sport, with interest in line with top Premier League and Champions League games.
Scotland vs Australia LIVE
Welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Scotland vs Australia. Perhaps the game of a busy rugby weekend, this mightily-intriguing fixture pits a settled, strong Scottish side against a Wallabies team that have bounced up to Edinburgh on the back of two wins and still in the hunt for a grand slam tour.
Kick off at Murrayfield is at 1.40pm.
