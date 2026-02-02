Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Rugby World Cup 2027 schedule released as England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland learn pool stage dates and locations

Steve Borthwick’s England travel to Brisbane to begin their campaign against Tonga, while hosts Australia kick the tournament off in Perth against Hong Kong

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Rugby World Cup 2027 schedule has been released with England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales discovering their dates and venues in Australia for next year’s tournament.

The hosts, Australia, will kick off in Perth against Hong Kong on 1 October, meaning a crunch match with rivals New Zealand comes up in the second wave of fixtures on 9 October in Sydney.

England will start their campaign against Tonga in Brisbane on 2 October, while fellow Pool F side Wales begin in Adelaide against Zimbabwe on the same day.

Ireland bid for a breakthrough in the World Cup once again, and Andy Farrell’s side start against Portugal in Sydney on 4 October. Scotland, meanwhile, also in Pool D, take on Uruguay, on the same day.

And the defending champions, South Africa, battle Italy in Adelaide on 3 October as they prepare for a famous threepeat. Here’s the full schedule, fixtures and venues for what promises to be a famous Rugby World Cup in 2027:

Rugby World Cup 2027 schedule

Pool A

Fri, 1 Oct 18:45 Australia v Hong Kong China Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo

Sat, 2 Oct 13:15 New Zealand v Chile Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo

Sat, 9 Oct 17:10 New Zealand v Australia Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

Sat, 9 Oct 20:15 Chile v Hong Kong China North Queensland Stadium, Townsville | Gurambilbarra

Fri, 15 Oct 17:15 New Zealand v Hong Kong China Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm

Sat, 16 Oct 15:10 Australia v Chile Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Pool B

Sun, 3 Oct 14:15 South Africa v Italy Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Tarntanya

Sun, 3 Oct 20:15 Georgia v Romania North Queensland Stadium, Townsville | Gurambilbarra

Sun, 10 Oct 16:45 South Africa v Georgia Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Mon, 11 Oct 19:45 Italy v Romania Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney | Gadigal

Sun, 17 Oct 12:15 Italy v Georgia Newcastle Stadium, Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi

Sun, 17 Oct 19:15 South Africa v Romania Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo

Pool C

Mon, 4 Oct 14:15 Fiji v Spain Newcastle Stadium, Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi

Mon, 4 Oct 18:45 Argentina v Canada Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Sun, 10 Oct 12:15 Fiji v Canada Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Tarntanya

Sun, 10 Oct 15:15 Argentina v Spain Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm

Sat, 16 Oct 13:15 Argentina v Fiji Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Tarntanya

Sat, 16 Oct 20:15 Spain v Canada North Queensland Stadium, Townsville | Gurambilbarra

Pool D

Sun, 3 Oct 17:15 Scotland v Uruguay Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm

Mon, 4 Oct 17:15 Ireland v Portugal Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney | Gadigal

Sun, 10 Oct 17:45 Ireland v Scotland Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo

Mon, 11 Oct 17:15 Uruguay v Portugal Newcastle Stadium, Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi

Sun, 17 Oct 14:45 Ireland v Uruguay Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm

Sun, 17 Oct 16:15 Scotland v Portugal Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Pool E

Sat, 2 Oct 17:45 France v USA Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm

Sun, 3 Oct 12:15 Japan v Samoa Newcastle Stadium, Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi

Sat, 9 Oct 12:15 USA v Samoa Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo

Sat, 9 Oct 18:45 France v Japan Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Fri, 15 Oct 20:00 Japan v USA Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Tarntanya

Sun, 17 Oct 19:45 France v Samoa Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney | Gadigal

Pool F

Sat, 2 Oct 12:15 Wales v Zimbabwe Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Tarntanya

Sat, 2 Oct 20:15 England v Tonga Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Fri, 8 Oct 18:15 Wales v Tonga Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm

Fri, 8 Oct 20:15 England v Zimbabwe Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Tarntanya

Fri, 15 Oct 20:15 Tonga v Zimbabwe North Queensland Stadium, Townsville | Gurambilbarra

Sat, 16 Oct 19:45 England v Wales Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

South Africa are aiming for a third straight title
South Africa are aiming for a third straight title (Getty)
England's Maro Itoje lifts the Hillary Shield as he celebrates winning against New Zealand
England's Maro Itoje lifts the Hillary Shield as he celebrates winning against New Zealand (REUTERS)

Knockout phase

Round of 16

Sat, 23 Oct 14:15: Round of 16 (1): 2nd Pool C v 2nd Pool F Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney | Gadigal

Sat, 23 Oct 15:45 Round of 16 (2): 1st Pool A v 3rd Pool C|E|F Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Sat, 23 Oct 19:15 Round of 16 (3): 1st Pool E v 2nd Pool D Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm

Sat, 23 Oct 18:45 Round of 16 (4): 1st Pool B v 3rd Pool D|E|F Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo

Sun, 24 Oct 14:15 Round of 16 (5): 1st Pool C v 3rd Pool A|E|F Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney | Gadigal

Sun, 24 Oct 16:45 Round of 16 (6): 1st Pool D v 3rd Pool B|E|F Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm

Sun, 24 Oct 18:15 Round of 16 (7): 2nd Pool A v 2nd Pool E Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Sun, 24 Oct 18:45 Round of 16 (8): 1st Pool F v 2nd Pool B Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo

Quarter-finals

Sat, 30 Oct 16:45 Quarter-final 1: Winner R16 (2) v Winner R16 (4) Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

Sat, 30 Oct 18:45 Quarter-final 2: Winner R16 (1) v Winner R16 (3) Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Sun, 31 Oct 16:00 Quarter-final 3: Winner R16 (5) v Winner R16 (6) Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Sun, 31 Oct 20:00 Quarter-final 4: Winner R16 (7) v Winner R16 (8) Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

Semi-final

49 Fri, 5 Nov 20:00 Semi-final 1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

50 Sat, 6 Nov 20:00 Semi-final 2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

Third place play-off

Fri, 12 Nov 19:45 Bronze final: Runner-up SF1 v Runner-up SF2 Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

Final

Sat, 13 Nov 20:00 Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

