Rugby World Cup 2027 schedule released as England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland learn pool stage dates and locations
Steve Borthwick’s England travel to Brisbane to begin their campaign against Tonga, while hosts Australia kick the tournament off in Perth against Hong Kong
The Rugby World Cup 2027 schedule has been released with England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales discovering their dates and venues in Australia for next year’s tournament.
The hosts, Australia, will kick off in Perth against Hong Kong on 1 October, meaning a crunch match with rivals New Zealand comes up in the second wave of fixtures on 9 October in Sydney.
England will start their campaign against Tonga in Brisbane on 2 October, while fellow Pool F side Wales begin in Adelaide against Zimbabwe on the same day.
Ireland bid for a breakthrough in the World Cup once again, and Andy Farrell’s side start against Portugal in Sydney on 4 October. Scotland, meanwhile, also in Pool D, take on Uruguay, on the same day.
And the defending champions, South Africa, battle Italy in Adelaide on 3 October as they prepare for a famous threepeat. Here’s the full schedule, fixtures and venues for what promises to be a famous Rugby World Cup in 2027:
Rugby World Cup 2027 schedule
Pool A
Fri, 1 Oct 18:45 Australia v Hong Kong China Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo
Sat, 2 Oct 13:15 New Zealand v Chile Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo
Sat, 9 Oct 17:10 New Zealand v Australia Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal
Sat, 9 Oct 20:15 Chile v Hong Kong China North Queensland Stadium, Townsville | Gurambilbarra
Fri, 15 Oct 17:15 New Zealand v Hong Kong China Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm
Sat, 16 Oct 15:10 Australia v Chile Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin
Pool B
Sun, 3 Oct 14:15 South Africa v Italy Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Tarntanya
Sun, 3 Oct 20:15 Georgia v Romania North Queensland Stadium, Townsville | Gurambilbarra
Sun, 10 Oct 16:45 South Africa v Georgia Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin
Mon, 11 Oct 19:45 Italy v Romania Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney | Gadigal
Sun, 17 Oct 12:15 Italy v Georgia Newcastle Stadium, Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi
Sun, 17 Oct 19:15 South Africa v Romania Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo
Pool C
Mon, 4 Oct 14:15 Fiji v Spain Newcastle Stadium, Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi
Mon, 4 Oct 18:45 Argentina v Canada Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin
Sun, 10 Oct 12:15 Fiji v Canada Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Tarntanya
Sun, 10 Oct 15:15 Argentina v Spain Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm
Sat, 16 Oct 13:15 Argentina v Fiji Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Tarntanya
Sat, 16 Oct 20:15 Spain v Canada North Queensland Stadium, Townsville | Gurambilbarra
Pool D
Sun, 3 Oct 17:15 Scotland v Uruguay Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm
Mon, 4 Oct 17:15 Ireland v Portugal Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney | Gadigal
Sun, 10 Oct 17:45 Ireland v Scotland Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo
Mon, 11 Oct 17:15 Uruguay v Portugal Newcastle Stadium, Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi
Sun, 17 Oct 14:45 Ireland v Uruguay Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm
Sun, 17 Oct 16:15 Scotland v Portugal Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin
Pool E
Sat, 2 Oct 17:45 France v USA Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm
Sun, 3 Oct 12:15 Japan v Samoa Newcastle Stadium, Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi
Sat, 9 Oct 12:15 USA v Samoa Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo
Sat, 9 Oct 18:45 France v Japan Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin
Fri, 15 Oct 20:00 Japan v USA Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Tarntanya
Sun, 17 Oct 19:45 France v Samoa Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney | Gadigal
Pool F
Sat, 2 Oct 12:15 Wales v Zimbabwe Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Tarntanya
Sat, 2 Oct 20:15 England v Tonga Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin
Fri, 8 Oct 18:15 Wales v Tonga Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm
Fri, 8 Oct 20:15 England v Zimbabwe Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Tarntanya
Fri, 15 Oct 20:15 Tonga v Zimbabwe North Queensland Stadium, Townsville | Gurambilbarra
Sat, 16 Oct 19:45 England v Wales Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal
Knockout phase
Round of 16
Sat, 23 Oct 14:15: Round of 16 (1): 2nd Pool C v 2nd Pool F Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney | Gadigal
Sat, 23 Oct 15:45 Round of 16 (2): 1st Pool A v 3rd Pool C|E|F Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin
Sat, 23 Oct 19:15 Round of 16 (3): 1st Pool E v 2nd Pool D Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm
Sat, 23 Oct 18:45 Round of 16 (4): 1st Pool B v 3rd Pool D|E|F Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo
Sun, 24 Oct 14:15 Round of 16 (5): 1st Pool C v 3rd Pool A|E|F Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney | Gadigal
Sun, 24 Oct 16:45 Round of 16 (6): 1st Pool D v 3rd Pool B|E|F Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm
Sun, 24 Oct 18:15 Round of 16 (7): 2nd Pool A v 2nd Pool E Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin
Sun, 24 Oct 18:45 Round of 16 (8): 1st Pool F v 2nd Pool B Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo
Quarter-finals
Sat, 30 Oct 16:45 Quarter-final 1: Winner R16 (2) v Winner R16 (4) Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal
Sat, 30 Oct 18:45 Quarter-final 2: Winner R16 (1) v Winner R16 (3) Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin
Sun, 31 Oct 16:00 Quarter-final 3: Winner R16 (5) v Winner R16 (6) Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin
Sun, 31 Oct 20:00 Quarter-final 4: Winner R16 (7) v Winner R16 (8) Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal
Semi-final
49 Fri, 5 Nov 20:00 Semi-final 1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal
50 Sat, 6 Nov 20:00 Semi-final 2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal
Third place play-off
Fri, 12 Nov 19:45 Bronze final: Runner-up SF1 v Runner-up SF2 Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal
Final
Sat, 13 Nov 20:00 Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal
