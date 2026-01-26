All Blacks confirm key criteria for new head coach as search begins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has said that the new All Blacks coach will have “international head coaching experience” after confirming that it has begun its search for Scott Robertson’s replacement.

The union parted ways with Robertson after just two years in the role earlier in January after a damning end-of-year review amid reports of a falling out with senior players.

While the All Blacks are not in action again until they take on France in Christchurch on 4 July in the new Nations Championship, time is tight to make an appointment with the start of the new Super Rugby Pacific season just a couple of weeks away, and the 2027 Rugby World Cup looming into view.

A five-person panel, including former hooker Keven Mealamu and one other unconfirmed recently retired All Black, will make the appointment, with New Zealand coaches with international head coaching experience invited to apply.

That criteria would appear to rule out a club coach like Rob Penney, who led the Crusaders to Super Rugby success last season, but keep all of the primary contenders for the role in the frame.

Top of the list are thought to be Jamie Joseph, who concluded a long stint with Japan after the 2023 World Cup and also coached the All Blacks XV in November, and Dave Rennie, who coached Australia between 2020 and January 2023.

open image in gallery Jamie Joseph appears to still be in the frame as the next All Blacks head coach ( Getty Images )

The experienced Vern Cotter has stints with Scotland and Fiji on his CV, too.

“The All Blacks head coach is an incredibly important appointment,” interim NZR chief executive Steve Lancaster said. “We’ve started the process and are giving it the care and urgency it deserves to set the team up for success. We’ll provide further updates as soon as we can.”

It is a hectic year for New Zealand with the Nations Championship and “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” series against South Africa creating a busy schedule of 17 matches and 13 Tests.