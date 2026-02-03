World Rugby defends decision to open 2027 World Cup with huge mismatch
Hosts Australia will take on Hong Kong in Perth in an underwhelming start to the tournament
World Rugby has defended the decision to open the 2027 Rugby World Cup with what could be a one-sided clash between Australia and Hong Kong.
The Wallabies will kick off their home tournament on Friday 1 October 2027 against the competition debutants at the Optus Stadium in Perth, with organisers opting not to begin with a marquee clash between the hosts and New Zealand.
That Pool A decider will instead take place at a larger venue in Sydney eight days later as one of a limited number of early meetings between the top sides at an expanded, 24-team tournament. Chile are the other side in Pool A with Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong.
While the 2023 World Cup began with a clash between two contenders in France and the All Blacks, it is understood that the opening game generally sells well regardless of a perceived mismatch.
Brett Robinson, a former Wallaby and now chair of World Rugby, insisted that his organisation were focussed on growing the game.
“Clearly people will have different opinions and the sides will have different opinions, but we've landed where we've landed," Robinson said as the schedule was unveiled in Sydney.
"For me, the pools are this great opportunity where clearly we are going to have teams that are dominating, but we also have teams that are aspiring.
"That's our role as World Rugby, to build and grow our great global game."
There will be no fixtures on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays during the tournament with the schedule again condensed around weekends. Five games will take place on the final Sunday of pool action on 17 October 2027.
Other eye-catching group games include Ireland vs Scotland (Perth, Sunday 10 October), Argentina vs Fiji (Adelaide, Saturday 16 October) and England vs Wales (Sydney, Saturday 16 October).
