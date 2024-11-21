Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The November rugby internationals have seen strong levels of interest across Europe with executives at governing bodies and broadcasters understood to be pleased with viewing figures.

TNT Sports, who are in their first year as the UK broadcaster of the Autumn Nations Series after taking over from Amazon, are said to be particularly encouraged by the week-on-week growth in interest in their first significant, sustained involvement in international rugby.

The England vs South Africa clash last weekend set a new record rugby audience for the channel, formerly BT Sport, with interest in line with top Premier League and Champions League games. The viewing figures across the autumn have grown week-by-week, with an 11 per cent rise in interest between the second round of fixtures and the third. Sixty per cent of TNT viewers watched more than one game last weekend, while, in France, last week’s encounter between Fabien Galthie’s side and the All Blacks was viewed by an average of 7.3m people on TF1.

There has also been growth in Premiership viewership over the last two seasons, with TNT’s “live-to-live” strategy of rolling directly from coverage of the Saturday lunchtime Premier League fixture into the afternoon rugby having a significant impact. That has continued into the autumn internationals: almost half of the audience for England vs New Zealand also tuned in to the preceding Newcastle vs Arsenal fixture beforehand. That crossover is seen as significant as rugby seeks to attract new fans of the sport.

open image in gallery TNT Sports are the UK broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Series ( TNT Sports )

TNT’s involvement in international rugby comes at an intriguing time in the rights space. 2025 is the final year of the existing shared deal between the BBC and ITV to show the men’s Six Nations in the United Kingdom. The terrestial future of the competition appears to be in doubt, with outgoing BBC Sport director Barbara Slater cautioning last year that the broadcaster may be priced out of contention.

An official tender process is likely to open early next year, with insiders insisting that all options are on the table. Six Nations chief executive Tom Harrison has a strong background in television rights, with reports of that the former England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO is set to return to cricket said to be wide of the mark.

Executives also hope to be able to go to market with the rights to the new “Nations Cup” competition by the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2025 at the latest. The revamped international competition will feature 12 of the world’s top nations, with the inaugural finals set to be held in London in November 2026.

open image in gallery The UK television deal for the Six Nations expires next year ( REUTERS )

At a time where many unions are struggling financially, there is hope that the tournament will provide an uplift in broadcast rights returns for the sport, though time is need to properly pitch a new competition to broadcasters.

TNT Sports renewed their deal to show every game of the Gallagher Premiership earlier this year on what are believed to be reduced terms. Premier Sports, though, have secured the rights to the Champions Cup, with an exclusive deal in the UK meaning matches from the European competition will no longer be shown on English free-to-air television.