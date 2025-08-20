Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For the Red Roses, England expects. Plenty of host nations have shouldered the considerable burden of being favourites on home soil but so seldom has there been such overwhelming expectation within a sport of the victor. All logic dictates that it should be England coronated on 27 September, and not just because of the significant support they will receive. This is a genuinely standard-setting sporting side, dominant and dazzling in equal measure, engaging a new type of rugby fan while reaping the rewards of investment that has set them apart from their rivals. Since the start of 2017, the Red Roses’ record is staggering: played 91, won 87, lost four.

The problem, of course, is that two of those four defeats have come in World Cup finals; England still do not have the ultimate prize to crown their superiority. Twice in the two tournaments since their last success in 2014, the Red Roses have come close but not close enough, a final misfire against the Black Ferns in 2017 followed by heartbreak against the same side in 2022. At Eden Park on that chilly November night, fate conspired against them – an early red card, the then-captain off early, the now-captain concussed, and finally a lineout that had carried them towards glory faltering at the last. Down a player, they had gone punch-for-punch with the defending champions in their own backyard – but still came up agonisingly short.

open image in gallery England were edged out by New Zealand in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland in 2022 ( PA Archive )

And so a narrative developed. The Red Roses may be swiftly winning supporters over with their Six Nations exploits but within a competitive sporting sphere, their achievements outside of World Cups can bubble under the radar. The suggestion has been of a side that can conquer all and sundry in the intervening period between tournaments but fail when it counts. It is not necessarily just a recent trend, either – New Zealand have six titles to England’s two overall.

It is that sort of perception that the current crop are desperate to change by fulfilling their World Cup destiny over the next few weeks. Final defeat three years ago stung deeply; for some involved in Auckland, it was their first experience of international defeat. Terms like “grieving” were used; some squad members tried to avoid watching the final back, still in a state of shock.

open image in gallery The Red Roses have won seven consecutive Six Nations titles ( Getty Images )

Behind the scenes, though, England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) set more quickly to their work. The impending contract-end of head coach Simon Middleton left a key decision to make with a home tournament looming – finding the right person to lead them into their own World Cup would be a vital choice. Interest in the vacancy was big and broad, with top coaches across the men’s and women’s game considered, and the identity of the eventual appointee came as something of a surprise.

But the qualities of John Mitchell were clear. While he had never worked within the women’s game, here was a coaching heavy-hitter, a veteran of two different England men’s environments and an All Blacks World Cup bid in 2003. The New Zealander had a desire to lead a programme again, maintained a home in Surrey near England’s training base and had the varied credentials the RFU desired in their new head coach. Crucially, though, he came too with open eyes and no preconceptions – in the two years since his appointment was confirmed, the Red Roses squad seem to have shaped Mitchell as much as he has shaped them.

open image in gallery John Mitchell has helped England keep driving onwards ( Getty Images )

Yet shape them he still has. Some within rugby wonder if the Red Roses job is the most easy in rugby given their dominance; Mitchell, however, would point out that it makes expectations, both externally and internally, higher than any other role. When Mitchell took the job, he made clear to the team that they were a good, but not yet great, side. Under his guidance, England seem to have kicked on again – only twice in his tenure, against Canada last year and France in April, have they really looked remotely close to losing. They have the varied game, the brilliant basics and much more beside to romp to tournament triumph if they get things right.

It was for these two months, though, that Mitchell was hired, the hope that his ruthlessness and clarity of communication would enable England to take the next step and win the tournament. He and his staff have been rigorous in their preparations, scenario testing to extreme lengths and creating challenges in training that the side sometimes lack in their matches proper. The squad have been encouraged to express themselves on and off the pitch, Mitchell recognising that the group need other pursuits to fully focus on the rugby when it comes.

open image in gallery England are a dominant side ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

This is a World Cup that it is hoped will make superstars of those involved, from reigning World Player of the Year Ellie Kildunne to captain Zoe Aldcroft, once shy but finding her voice on the sport’s biggest stage. The truth is that England’s second-string would probably be fifth favourites to win this event, but Mitchell has not been afraid to take bold calls – Marlie Packer’s demotion from the captaincy at the start of this year is one, with the flanker no longer assured of a place in the matchday 23.

A side that has built its brand touring away from Twickenham will hope to cement their legacy at the home of English rugby, while converting new fans among the way. Data from YouGov has told that there are 10.5m Red Roses fans in the UK but only 1m “passionate supporters”. Improving both statistics is a goal of this tournament, while targeted partnerships with brands like Barbie will also help attract the next generation of girls to take up the sport.

For many reasons, an England success would be good for the game. As ambassadors and athletes, this squad have embraced their role in blazing a trail, but the level of investment behind them stands apart from their rivals – where the RFU puts £15m a year into its women’s programmes, the squad of dark horses Canada have had to crowdfund to make this tournament at all.

The RFU’s goal is to become the first union to break even for their women’s programme within the next five years. It is an ambitious goal, but one they believe they remain on track to achieve. Winning the World Cup may be inherent within that, and would also show other nations that the heavy investment will ultimately bring rich rewards. To decorate their dominance and launch the sport into a new era, the Red Roses’ moment must be now.