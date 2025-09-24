Gallagher Prem best bets

Bath to defend their title - 6/4 Ladbrokes

Louis Rees-Zammit to finish as top try scorer - 7/1 William Hill

Bath, Saracens and Northampton to all finish in the top four - 15/8 William Hill

After winning the Gallagher Prem for the first time in 29 years in June, Bath are ready to defend their title when the re-branded league kicks off on Thursday.

Recent history might not be on Bath’s side – only Saracens (twice) and Leicester have successfully defended the title in the grand final era – but they are second only to Leicester Tigers when it comes to title wins.

Their latest win was their seventh, while the Tigers have 11 to their name, the last of which came in 2022, but they were the beaten finalists three months ago as Bath secured a 23-21 Premiership final win at Twickenham.

There have been six different winners in the last six years, with Saracens the last side to defend their title back in the 2018/19 season, yet betting sites fancy Bath to buck that recent trend.

They have Bath as the stand out favourites just ahead of Saracens whose odds have been cut thanks in part to Owen Farrell returning to the club.

With the exception of the 2019-20 campaign, when the club were relegated for salary cap breaches, last season was the first time Sarries haven’t finished in the top four in 16 seasons.

But Bath have also strengthened their squad with the signing of England international Henry Arundell and Argentine back Santiago Carreras, while their star fly half Finn Russell has signed a new three-year deal.

Bath have assembled a deep and talented squad, one that won’t give up their crown without a real fight.

2025/26 Gallagher Premiership prediction 1: Bath to defend their title - 6/4 Ladbrokes

Rees-Zammit to prove a point

When Northampton won the league title in 2024, Ollie Sleightholme was key to that success with 14 tries, which saw him crowned top try scorer.

Last season, the award went to Ollie Hassell-Collins of Leicester, while Bath’s Russell was the top points scorer with 156 points.

Rugby betting sites are offering 7/1 on Sleightholme finishing as top try scorer and if the Saints are going to turn things around, he will be key to that success.

Bristol’s new signing, Louis Rees-Zammit, is second on the list of try-scoring contenders after he returned to rugby union following an 18-month spell trying to make it in the NFL.

The Wales wing scored his first try for his new club last weekend when Bristol beat Gloucester 40-24 in the Prem Rugby Cup.

Injuries hampered his last season of rugby, but he still managed three tries in six Premiership appearances for Gloucester, and on an attack-minded Bears team, anything close to that ratio will see him go close to the top try scorer prize.

2025/26 Gallagher Premiership prediction 2: Rees-Zammit to finish as top try scorer - 7/1 William Hill

Familiar faces to fill top four spaces

Bath might have finished 11 points clear of Leicester last season, but it could be a closer three-way battle for first place in the regular season standings this time around with both the Tigers and Saracens looking dangerous.

Northampton are also looking to put what was a mixed campaign last time around behind them having done well in Europe but failed to mount much of a title defence.

They have added experience to their squad with the arrival of South African lock JJ van Der Mescht from Stade Francais, back row Callum Chick from Newcastle Falcons and Clermont fly half Anthony Belleau.

2025/26 Gallagher Premiership prediction 3: Bath, Saracens and Northampton to all finish in the top four - 15/8 William Hill

