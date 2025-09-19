( Action Images via Reuters )

The Women’s Rugby World Cup explodes into life on semi-final weekend with defending champions New Zealand rugby taking on a dangerous Canada rugby in a mouthwatering meeting.

A World Cup that has largely gone to form so far has left us with the anticipated final four, with the Black Ferns, six-time winners, making relatively smooth progress as they attempt to retain their crown. New Zealand overcame a battling South Africa in the last eight despite some first-half struggles, and have promised that they have not yet been at their best at this tournament.

They will probably have to find that sort of form if they are to knock out Canada, uber-impressive in sweeping aside Australia in their quarter-final. There is real confidence around Kevin Rouet’s side, boosted by a first-ever win over the Black Ferns during the Pacific Four Series last year. When these two last met, New Zealand snatched a 27-all draw with a last-minute try - a semi-final thriller could well be in store...

