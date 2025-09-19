New Zealand vs Canada live: Defending champions face rivals in Women’s World Cup semi-final
Can Canada upset the defending champions in a semi-final that promises plenty?
The Women’s Rugby World Cup explodes into life on semi-final weekend with defending champions New Zealand rugby taking on a dangerous Canada rugby in a mouthwatering meeting.
A World Cup that has largely gone to form so far has left us with the anticipated final four, with the Black Ferns, six-time winners, making relatively smooth progress as they attempt to retain their crown. New Zealand overcame a battling South Africa in the last eight despite some first-half struggles, and have promised that they have not yet been at their best at this tournament.
They will probably have to find that sort of form if they are to knock out Canada, uber-impressive in sweeping aside Australia in their quarter-final. There is real confidence around Kevin Rouet’s side, boosted by a first-ever win over the Black Ferns during the Pacific Four Series last year. When these two last met, New Zealand snatched a 27-all draw with a last-minute try - a semi-final thriller could well be in store...
Follow all of the latest from Ashton Gate with our live blog below
Team news - Canada
Canada coach Kevin Rouet has made no changes to the side that beat Australia in their quarter-final, again loading up with six forward replacements on the bench in a sign of his side’s strength in that regard. Like the Black Ferns, there are plenty of sevens converts in the ranks - five of the 23 won Olympic silver behind New Zealand at Paris 2024.
Canada XV: 1 McKinley Hunt, 2 Emily Tuttosi, 3 DaLeaka Menin; 4 Sophie de Goede, 5 Courtney O'Donnell; 6 Caroline Crossley, 7 Karen Paquin, 8 Fabiola Forteza; 9 Justine Pelletier, 10 Taylor Perry; 11 Asia Hogan-Rochester, 12 Alexandra Tessier (capt.), 13 Florence Symonds, 14 Alysha Corrigan; 15 Julia Schell.
Replacements: 16 Gillian Boag, 17 Brittany Kassil, 18 Olivia DeMerchant, 19 Tyson Beukeboom, 20 Laetitia Royer, 21 Gabrielle Senft; 22 Olivia Apps, 23 Shoshanah Seumanutafa.
Team news - New Zealand
New Zealand are without rising star Jorja Miller, with the flanker ruled out of the semi-final through injury. Sylvia Brunt does return from a concussion, though, forming a midfield partnership with Stacey Waaka, while Risi Pouri-Lane partners 50th capper Ruahei Demant in the halves.
Prop Tanya Kalounivale is brought back into the starting front row, and co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu offers a highly-quality option on the openside in Miller’s absence.
New Zealand XV: 1 Chryss Viliko, 2 Georgia Ponsonby, 3 Tanya Kalounivale; 4 Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5 Alana Bremner; 6 Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7 Kennedy Tukuafu (co-capt.), 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker; 9 Risi Pouri-Lane, 10 Ruahei Demant (co-capt.); 11 Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 12 Sylvia Brunt, 13 Stacey Waaka, 14 Braxton Sorensen-McGee; 15 Renee Holmes.
Replacements: 16 Atlanta Lolohea, 17 Kate Henwood, 18 Amy Rule, 19 Chelsea Bremner, 20 Layla Sae; 21 Maia Joseph, 22 Theresa Setefano, 23 Ayesha Leti-I’iga.
New Zealand vs Canada
It’s a balmy night in Bristol, the temperature in the high teens even with the sun starting to set - which will please New Zealand, who expressed their frustration over the British weather yesterday. There’s a real buzzy feel around Ashton Gate, plenty of Canada and New Zealand shirts in among the locals.
Canada eye World Cup success - with special support from home
There was plenty of excitement in Canada camp this week with the team receiving a good luck message from Shania Twain, the not-easily-impressed Queen of Country Pop getting behind her compatriots along with plenty more Canucks. A Friday night BST kick off will not necessarily friendly for those who have to work back home but Kevin Rouet’s squad have felt their support swell throughout this campaign.
That is important given this remains a semi-professional squad who had to crowdfund up to £540,000 to bolster their preparation for this tournament.
“The work is almost already done, our exposure is great,” scrum half Justine Pelletier said yesterday. “Right now, people in Canada are very excited about this World Cup. I’ve never seen Canada as excited as that for a rugby tournament. But we want more, we always want more and we’re going to reach for it. We deserve that. We deserve that visibility."
It was intriguing to hear World Rugby unveil its plans for the future of the international game last night, a revamped WXV Global Series seeing the governing body cede a degree of control over the schedule to the top 12 unions as they look to sustain the growth shown at this World Cup. It is hoped that certainty of fixtures on offer will encourage unions to invest in the lead-up to the next tournament in Australia in 2029.
We'll be back to the build-up to this first semi-final in a moment, but the parting messages of Scotland and Australia last week served as a reminder of the challenging landscape in which women's rugby continues to operate. Both Rachel Malcolm and Siokapesi Palu, the captains of the two nations, used their final press conferences of the tournament to call for more investment from their unions with the future rather uncertain for both:
Canada, meanwhile, were outstanding in the first half of their outing against Australia - with Sophie de Goede back to her almost peerless best:
There were, perhaps, a few signs of weakness in New Zealand's quarter-final win over South Africa, the Springboks Women's heavy ball retention strategy and unorthodox tactics causing the Black Ferns plenty of problems in the first half. But the second half surge showed just how dangerous the world champions are:
New Zealand tend to get things right for World Cups, the Black Ferns making a habit of peaking for the major tournament they have won six times before. But there is genuine belief in the Canadian ranks that they can end their defence tonight - and with good reason, too...
New Zealand vs Canada live
It’s semi-final weekend at the Women’s World Cup, two cracking contests in store as rivalries reignite on the sport’s biggest stage. It could be a wild weekend in Bristol, and we kick off with defending champions New Zealand taking on a Canadian side that beat the Black Ferns for the first time last year. Both teams have promised to play with pace and leave everything out there - this could be very fun indeed.
Kick off at Ashton Gate is at 7pm BST.
