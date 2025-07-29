Maro Itoje reveals stance on future Lions tour destinations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maro Itoje has suggested that he would prefer that the British and Irish Lions keep touring Australia, New Zealand and South Africa rather than stray from tradition and visit elsewhere.

The Lions have been to each of the three nations in turn every four years since 1989 and their history visiting each extends back into the 19th century.

The touring side’s hierarchy have, however, suggested that they are open to considering other options for tours in the future, with the one-sided nature of some of the tour games in Australia this year intensifying speculation that visits to other countries could precede a Test series in the future.

France are reportedly in discussions over potentially hosting a game ahead of the women’s tour in 2027 and men’s tour to New Zealand in 2029, while prominent former players, including ex-Lions scrum half Matt Dawson, have suggested that a full tour of the country should happen.

Itoje, though, errs on the side of a traditionalist, and admits that preserving the long history of the Lions is something that appeals to him.

“I thought about this at the beginning of the tour,” Itoje admitted. “With the three nations [the Lions] tour, there’s a strong sense of history and tradition.

“Perhaps the Lions is the last of the traditional organisations in the modern era. Part of me is keen for it to continue to rotate among the three countries it does.

“But, that being said, you have to stay relatively open minded. As it stands, the three nations it tours is pretty good. It wouldn’t feel the same if we took a short haul flight. It needs a long haul flight!”

open image in gallery Maro Itoje has backed the traditional Lions schedule to remain ( Getty Images )

This is Itoje’s third trip with the touring side with the captain set to make his ninth Test appearance, and eighth start, in the third encounter with the Wallabies in Sydney this weekend.

The lock has led the side to his first series victory after a draw in New Zealand in 2017 was followed by a 2-1 defeat in South Africa four years ago.

“It’s been without a shadow of a doubt one of the highlights of my career,” Itoje said. “When I am old and grey these occasions and these tours are going to be one of the experiences, I look back with extreme fondness [on].

“This is something the players want and the players will continue to want for decades and for as long as rugby is being played. And it’s something that I think world rugby wants. I know for each of the southern-hemisphere teams that the Lions tour – Australia, New Zealand and South Africa – it provides a huge sense of excitement for all of those three nations. And it adds an extra bit of spice and intrigue to the Six Nations when it’s Lions year. So I am struggling to see the negatives. It is a great occasion, it is a great event and long may it continue.”