Wallabies lose key figure to injury in blow ahead of third Lions Test
Allan Alaalatoa will miss the clash in Sydney after suffering a shoulder injury
Australia prop Allan Alaalatoa has been ruled out of the third Test against the British and Irish Lions in a major blow for the Wallabies.
The vastly experienced tighthead had started the first two games of the three-match series but will miss the final encounter at Sydney’s Accor Stadium this weekend.
Alaalatoa was taken off at half time of the second Test at the MCG having sustained a shoulder injury that will prevent his participation in the third encounter. Wing Harry Potter also looks set to miss the match after suffering a hamstring injury last weekend.
Prop Aidan Ross, capped once by the All Blacks in 2022 but now eligible for the land of his birth, has been summoned to the Australia squad in Sydney and could press for a Wallabies debut in Alaalatoa’s absence.
Tom Robertson has provided back-up to Alaalatoa off the bench so far in the series, while Taniela Tupou and Zane Nonggorr will also hope to come into consideration having been unused by Joe Schmidt thus far.
The Wallabies trail 2-0 and will be playing for only pride on Saturday, but lock Nick Frost says the side are ready to use their “fire in the belly” to prevent the tourists completing a clean sweep.
“Any game you play, especially for your country, any Test match is big to get up for. So we're really looking forward to the weekend," Frost said.
"There's a bit of fire in the belly from the last couple of games, and you're playing in Sydney, for a lot of the boys, that's [their] hometown. You're playing for your nation, playing for your family first and foremost too."
